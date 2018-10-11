Former Activision-Blizzard SVP, MLG Co-Founder Mike Sepso Joins New York Excelsior

Major League Gaming co-founder Mike Sepso is joining the New York Excelsior as a strategic partner, according to a press release on Thursday.

The New York Excelsior ( NYXL ) is a top top-ranked team in the Overwatch League , so naturally Sepso expressed his excitement regarding the new role as strategic partner to Sterling.VC, which is the “principal ownership group and operator” of NYXL, according to a press release.

“As a New Yorker, I am incredibly excited to work with this team to develop a massive fan base for NYXL while bringing a persistent esports presence to the New York market,” Sepso said. “As the winningest team in the Overwatch League, NYXL has already ignited the passions of New York esports fans, and I’m thrilled to join the organization to help build on that momentum ahead of the team’s second season.”

Scott Wilpon, partner at Sterling.VC, commented on the addition of Sepso.

“With nearly 20 years of experience in esports, Mike brings valuable expertise across sponsorship, media rights and a number of other areas that will help us develop this business and engage our fans in new and unique ways,” said Wilpon. “Mike is a force within the esports community and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the team.”

In this new role, Sepso will focus on increasing NYXL’s commercial growth via sponsorship and media rights deals and a push for more community involvement.