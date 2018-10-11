You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Activision-Blizzard SVP, MLG Co-Founder Mike Sepso Joins New York Excelsior

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: NYXL
Major League Gaming co-founder Mike Sepso is joining the New York Excelsior as a strategic partner, according to a press release on Thursday.
A former Activision Blizzard executive, Sepso played a major role in the formation of the Overwatch League and the growth of esports, according to a press release.
The New York Excelsior (NYXL) is a top top-ranked team in the Overwatch League, so naturally Sepso expressed his excitement regarding the new role as strategic partner to Sterling.VC, which is the “principal ownership group and operator” of NYXL, according to a press release.
“As a New Yorker, I am incredibly excited to work with this team to develop a massive fan base for NYXL while bringing a persistent esports presence to the New York market,” Sepso said. “As the winningest team in the Overwatch League, NYXL has already ignited the passions of New York esports fans, and I’m thrilled to join the organization to help build on that momentum ahead of the team’s second season.”
Scott Wilpon, partner at Sterling.VC, commented on the addition of Sepso.
“With nearly 20 years of experience in esports, Mike brings valuable expertise across sponsorship, media rights and a number of other areas that will help us develop this business and engage our fans in new and unique ways,” said Wilpon. “Mike is a force within the esports community and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the team.”
In this new role, Sepso will focus on increasing NYXL’s commercial growth via sponsorship and media rights deals and a push for more community involvement.
Media rights seems like a key part of that equation. As esports increases in popularity, market research provider Newzoo predicts that by 2021 “all major U.S. media conglomerates will have digital esports media rights.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Gaming

  • 'Splatoon 2' Getting Three New Octoling

    'Splatoon 2' Getting Three New Octoling Amiibos This Winter

    Major League Gaming co-founder Mike Sepso is joining the New York Excelsior as a strategic partner, according to a press release on Thursday. A former Activision Blizzard executive, Sepso played a major role in the formation of the Overwatch League and the growth of esports, according to a press release. The New York Excelsior (NYXL) is […]

  • Mike Sepso is Now a Strategic

    Former Activision-Blizzard SVP, MLG Co-Founder Mike Sepso Joins New York Excelsior

    Major League Gaming co-founder Mike Sepso is joining the New York Excelsior as a strategic partner, according to a press release on Thursday. A former Activision Blizzard executive, Sepso played a major role in the formation of the Overwatch League and the growth of esports, according to a press release. The New York Excelsior (NYXL) is […]

  • Ubisoft Role-Plays the Villain in 'Assassin's

    Video Game Review: 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey'

    Major League Gaming co-founder Mike Sepso is joining the New York Excelsior as a strategic partner, according to a press release on Thursday. A former Activision Blizzard executive, Sepso played a major role in the formation of the Overwatch League and the growth of esports, according to a press release. The New York Excelsior (NYXL) is […]

  • 'Candy Crush Friends Saga:' Biggest Game

    'Candy Crush Friends Saga': Biggest Game From King in Four Years

    Major League Gaming co-founder Mike Sepso is joining the New York Excelsior as a strategic partner, according to a press release on Thursday. A former Activision Blizzard executive, Sepso played a major role in the formation of the Overwatch League and the growth of esports, according to a press release. The New York Excelsior (NYXL) is […]

  • Razer Phone 2, Raiju Mobile Gamepad

    Razer Phone 2, Raiju Mobile Gamepad Detailed

    Major League Gaming co-founder Mike Sepso is joining the New York Excelsior as a strategic partner, according to a press release on Thursday. A former Activision Blizzard executive, Sepso played a major role in the formation of the Overwatch League and the growth of esports, according to a press release. The New York Excelsior (NYXL) is […]

  • 'Star Citizen's' Face Tracking Feature Enters

    'Star Citizen's' Face Tracking Feature Enters Public Testing

    Major League Gaming co-founder Mike Sepso is joining the New York Excelsior as a strategic partner, according to a press release on Thursday. A former Activision Blizzard executive, Sepso played a major role in the formation of the Overwatch League and the growth of esports, according to a press release. The New York Excelsior (NYXL) is […]

  • First LEGO Overwatch Model is Omnic

    First LEGO Overwatch Model is Omnic Bastion, Available Online

    Major League Gaming co-founder Mike Sepso is joining the New York Excelsior as a strategic partner, according to a press release on Thursday. A former Activision Blizzard executive, Sepso played a major role in the formation of the Overwatch League and the growth of esports, according to a press release. The New York Excelsior (NYXL) is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad