‘Middle-earth: Shadow of War’s’ Latest Update ‘Completely’ Removes Microtransactions

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it’s releasing a free update for “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” which “completely” removes microtransactions from the game.

After the update, Orcs recruited through Online Vendettas and Ranked Conquests will be stored in the Garrison, and in-game Mirian can now be used to train, upgrade and customize your Orc army.

The improvement update will also feature “a host of new enhancements and content to provide existing players and newcomers with the best gameplay experience” and promises a richer campaign, streamlined post-game Epilogue, as well as new gear and skins. The follower level cap has been increased to 80, the enemy Captain level cap boosted to 85, and players can also expect greater XP rewards.

Complete the Epilogue and you’ll secure the Masks of the Nazgul and unlock new summoning and cursing abilities. You’ll also be able to upgrade and defend your fortresses after completion, too.

“Middle-earth: Shadow of War” – an open-world action RPG set between the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” – is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.