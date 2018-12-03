Microsoft Introduces Monthly Xbox Stream Collider Series On Mixer

Microsoft announced the Stream Collider program on its Mixer platform on Monday, a new four-episode livestream series to debut monthly on the Xbox Mixer channel.

Stream Collider is a new show where the worlds of gaming and pop culture influencers “collide,” according to the official Xbox Blog. It’s meant to be a “show-within-a-stream” that you can watch online. Each episode will find its top streamers and creators combining their talents and audiences to compete in various challenges themed around new game releases on Xbox One.

The first episode, “Nuclear Kitchen,” is set to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 6:00 p.m. PT and will include YouTuber Feast of Fiction, comedian and podcast host John Grabus, and Mixer Partner Renee as they race against each other to prepare dishes from “Fallout 76” in-game and in the real world.

Feast of Fiction is a cooking show featuring Jimmy Wong and Ashley Adams, who take gaming and culinary knowledge and combine it to create real-world recipes based on your favorite fictional treats from the video game world. Renee Reynosa is a full-time Mixer streamer and partner with over 750,000 followers across Mixer and other social channels.

You can view all of the upcoming Stream Collider programming via the official Xbox channel on Mixer, and keep an eye on the official Xbox blog for additional details on upcoming shows.