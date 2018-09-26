Microsoft: Xbox One Mouse and Keyboard Support Available at Developer Discretion

Microsoft has confirmed that, with the announcement of mouse and keyboard support for Xbox One, developers will be able to implement this feature in games if they wish.

The new input methods will allow developers the option to build mouse and keyboard support into their games if they choose to, which means that it will indeed be available on a case-by-case basis. It will not be enabled by default, and supporting new controller input methods will be solely at the developers’ discretion. This means you won’t be able to simply hook up your favorite equipment when the feature goes live and go to town exploring an FPS or RPG with any hardware, as it will need to be built in first.

The first game to implement the new control setup will be “Warframe” when the feature becomes available, and most wired or wireless USB keyboards and mic will work. However, Microsoft has partnered with Razer to bring the “best possible” experience for players, noting a collaboration that will be revealed soon, with branding on Razer’s website and the official Xbox social pages for a “sneak peek.”

Beginning with “select” Xbox Insiders, the feature will be enabled for users to test out soon, though there’s no rollout date in mind. Microsoft is actively looking for feedback to ensure the feature works correctly and is balanced out to a satisfactory degree. Joining the Xbox Insider program is currently the quickest path to getting your hands on mouse and keyboard play on the console, however, until the worldwide rollout.