Everything You Missed During The Microsoft X018 Event

There were a bevy of announcements during Microsoft’s X018 showcase, with information running the gamut from new release dates, DLC expansions, and more.

In case you missed out on some of the other reveals that took place during the stream, Microsoft debuted some discounts on its games and systems, including offering the Xbox One X at $399.99, which is $100 off its normal price for Black Friday. Gamers can also get their first month of Xbox Game Pass for $1, as well as their first month of Xbox Live Gold, which is required for online multiplayer, for a dollar as well. Titles like “Forza Horizon 4,” “Sea of Thieves,” “State of Decay 2,” and a selection of others will also be going on sale while the shopping season gets underway.

Forza Horizon 4″ is getting its first expansion in the form oF Fortune Island, which is scheduled to debut on Dec. 13 on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. It will take players on an adventure through the British Isles, which will be riddled with lightning storms, dangerous cliffside dirt roads, and the mountains, all punctuated by the beautiful glow of the aurora borealis. It will include five of Ken Block’s custom Ford vehicles from “GymkhanaTEN,” which will be coming in November for all players as well. The Fortune Island expansion is available in the “Forza Horizon 4” Expansions Bundle with two expansions for one price at $34.99. Those who already own the “Forza Horizon 4” Ultimate Edition or the Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle will get the expansion at no extra charge.

Microsoft announced that “Minecraft” surpassed 91 million monthly players recently, and showed off a cute and cuddly look at the Cats and Pandas that will be making their way to the sandbox game this December.

State of Decay 2” players got a brief look at the Zedhunter Pack that’s coming to the game on Nov. 16, which adds a crossbow weapon and a new set of melee weapons, blood plague consumables, facilities, and gameplay updates that will let you respec skills for the main game. Zedhunter will be a free update to all players, including those who purchased the Standard or Ultimate Edition and even those who purchased Xbox Game Pass.

Devil May Cry 5” producer Matt Walker was on hand to chat with director Hideaki Itsuno from Capcom’s head office in Osaka, Japan to discuss how the game takes inspiration from its surroundings. The team then introduced Void Mode, a new training option for “Devil May Cry,” as well as the bonus Devil Breaker weapons that come with the Deluxe Edition of “Devil May Cry 5.”

Bandai Namco was in attendance to give fans their first look at SSGSS Vegeta and Golden Frieza in “Jump Force,” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” narrative director Jason Dozois and senior associate producer Jo Dahan showed off the first of seven monthly DLC releases for the game, The Forge.

Kingdom Hearts III” was showcased during the event, with a new trailer that brought back Winnie the Pooh and heroes from movies like “Big Hero 6,” “Tangled,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Attendees were able to try out segments from the game that featured “Hercules” and “Toy Story” worlds as well.

Microsoft confirmed that mouse and keyboard support will be coming to Xbox One next week, with certain titles enabled at launch for Xbox Insiders and more on the way. “Fortnite” will be one of the first to offer it, along with “Bomber Crew” “Deep Rock Galactic,” “Strange Brigade,” “Vermintide 2,” “War Thunder,” and “X-Morph Defense” getting support in November. “Children of Morta”, “DayZ,” “Minion Master,” “Moonlighter,” “Vigor,” “Warface,” and “Wargroove” should receive support in the future.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller will be launching worldwide in 17 new markets in 2019, including Mexico. It will become available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Slovakia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, and UAE, with more to come soon.

On Saturday, during the X018 stream, Microsoft also announced that it was officially purchasing inXile Entertainment, showed off a new title called “Void Bastards,” debuted a release date for “Crackdown 3,” detailed its addition to the Xbox Game Pass program, and announced a new DLC expansion for “Sea of Thieves.” A new launch trailer for “Battlefield V” got some screen time as well.

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    New 'Sea of Thieves' Expansion The Arena Introduces Rival Crew Battles

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    Xbox Game Pass Gets 16 New Titles, Including 'PUBG'

  • Crackdown 3 Commander Jaxon

    'Crackdown 3' Gets February 2019 Release on Xbox One and PC

  • Microsoft's X018 Fanfest (Watch)

    Microsoft's X018 Fanfest (Watch)

  • The Game Awards To Stream Across

    The Game Awards To Stream Across 40 Global Video Networks

  • Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart

    Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart Stores

  • Call of Duty Endowment and Josh

    Call of Duty Endowment and Josh Duhamel Partner for Veterans' Benefit

