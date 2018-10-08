You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Microsoft Unveils Game Streaming Technology Project xCloud

Microsoft is building a global game streaming technology called “Project xCloud,” it announced on Monday.

Microsoft is testing the tech out today, it said in a blog post. Project xCloud runs on devices paired with an Xbox Wireless Controller via Bluetooth and it’s playable using touch input. It’s complementary to Microsoft’s ongoing work with console hardware, which means developers can use it to deploy and dramatically scale access to their games on xCloud with no additional work. Scaling and building out the technology is “a multi-year journey,” Microsoft said.

“Far too often, gaming remains fragmented and isolated to individual devices,” Microsoft said. “The promise and potential of the future of gaming is a world where you are empowered to play the games you want, with the people you want on any device – where you are at the center of the experience.”

“Ultimately, ‘Project xCloud’ is about providing gamers — whether they prefer console or PC — new choices in when and where they play, while giving mobile-only players access to worlds, characters, and immersive stories they haven’t been able to experience before.”

Microsoft said it will begin public trials next year so it can learn and scale with different volumes and locations. “Our focus is on delivering an amazing experience that is additive to existing Xbox players and to empower developers to scale to hundreds of millions of new players,” it said.

