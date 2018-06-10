E3 Trailer: ‘Fallout 76’

The trailer for “Fallout 76” debuted during the Xbox press conference today. The game is a prequel to every other “Fallout” title.

This story is developing.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

    'Dying Light 2' Will Be a Game Shaped By Whoever Plays It

    E3 Trailer: 'Battletoads' (2019)

    Check Out Upcoming Brawler "Jump Force"

    E3 Trailer: Xbox One Console Launch Exclusive 'Tunic'

    'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening And It Looks Wild

    'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming to Xbox One

    'PUBG' Is Getting New Maps, Modes on Xbox One

