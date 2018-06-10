Microsoft Investing in ‘State of Decay’ Studio Undead Labs

CREDIT: Microsoft

Microsoft has acquired “State of Decay” developer Undead Labs, it announced Sunday during its E3 2018 press conference.

Undead Labs is one of five studios teaming up with Microsoft, including “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” developer Ninja Theory and “We Happy Few” developer Compulsion. It has worked closely with Microsoft since 2010, and now it said it’s taking that partnership even further.

“This acquisition signals Microsoft’s and Undead Labs’ commitment to growing the ‘State of Decay’ franchise and continuing to deliver the ultimate zombie survival experiences for fans, both those new to the franchise and those already dedicated to the community. On behalf of Undead Labs and Microsoft, I’d like to thank the fans of the game for giving us the opportunity to continue building the world of ‘State of Decay,” said Undead Labs studio head Jeff Strain in a press release.

The studio launched the sequel “State of Decay 2” on May 22, bringing a broader selection of base building and customization options to the survival series, along with the number-one fan-requested feature: co-op multiplayer. The game already has over two million players.

