Microsoft Reports Impressive Q4 Earnings, Cloud and Gaming Sectors Strong

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Microsoft finished Q4 2018 with over $30 billion USD in revenue, a 17% increase, in part due to cloud services and gaming growth, according to the company’s earnings release on Thursday.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, noted the company’s surpassing of $110 billion in revenue for the year with “double digit topline and bottom line growth,” on a conference call. He also credited Microsoft’s commercial cloud business with “more than $23 billion in revenue for the year, with gross margin expanding to 57 percent.”

“The strength of our results reflects accelerating innovation and the trust customers are placing in us to power their digital transformation,” Nadella said.  “I shared our vision for the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge a little over a year ago – a vision that is now quickly becoming reality – and impacting every customer in every industry. Everything we have accomplished this year has been about accelerating our lead in this new era – and the tremendous opportunity ahead.”

The financial statement notes that intelligent cloud revenue was $9.6 billion for the quarter, an increase of 23%, driven by Azure growth of 89%.

Related

Gaming was also a segment which experienced growth throughout the quarter.

“In gaming, we are pursuing our expansive opportunity – from the way games are created and distributed to how they are played and viewed, surpassing $10 billion in revenue this year for the first time,” Nadella said. “We are investing aggressively in content, community and cloud services across every endpoint to expand usage and deepen engagement with gamers. The combination of Xbox Live, Game Pass subscriptions and Mixer are driving record levels of growth and engagement.”

This statement is in line with what Phil Spencer, the executive president of gaming at Microsoft, stated at the company’s press conference during E3 2018, in which Spencer noted the company’s plans for a game-streaming service which could deliver “console quality gaming” regardless of the device used.

Mixer, Microsoft’s live streaming platform which Nadella referenced, was used at the E3 booth for 2018, in a push to expand the platform’s popularity.

Looking ahead, Microsoft plans to continue growth in the gaming sector by emphasizing user engagement, and noted that the growth rate in this sector will “moderate due to strong third-party titles launched a year ago.”

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More Gaming

  • First Look at Stephen King's 'Mr.

    First Look at Stephen King's 'Mr. Mercedes' VR Game

    Microsoft finished Q4 2018 with over $30 billion USD in revenue, a 17% increase, in part due to cloud services and gaming growth, according to the company’s earnings release on Thursday. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, noted the company’s surpassing of $110 billion in revenue for the year with “double digit topline and bottom line growth,” […]

  • Build the Ultimate Deck of Heroes

    Build the Ultimate Deck of Heroes in 'Marvel Battle Lines'

    Microsoft finished Q4 2018 with over $30 billion USD in revenue, a 17% increase, in part due to cloud services and gaming growth, according to the company’s earnings release on Thursday. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, noted the company’s surpassing of $110 billion in revenue for the year with “double digit topline and bottom line growth,” […]

  • 'Spyro' Composer Returns With New Main

    The Police's Copeland Composes New 'Spyro' Main Theme

    Microsoft finished Q4 2018 with over $30 billion USD in revenue, a 17% increase, in part due to cloud services and gaming growth, according to the company’s earnings release on Thursday. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, noted the company’s surpassing of $110 billion in revenue for the year with “double digit topline and bottom line growth,” […]

  • Nintendo Invades San-Diego Comic-Con With 'Super

    Nintendo Invades San-Diego Comic-Con With 'Super Smash,' 'Tennis,' More

    Microsoft finished Q4 2018 with over $30 billion USD in revenue, a 17% increase, in part due to cloud services and gaming growth, according to the company’s earnings release on Thursday. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, noted the company’s surpassing of $110 billion in revenue for the year with “double digit topline and bottom line growth,” […]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    New 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Trailer Hits, Mystery Edition Unveiled

    Microsoft finished Q4 2018 with over $30 billion USD in revenue, a 17% increase, in part due to cloud services and gaming growth, according to the company’s earnings release on Thursday. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, noted the company’s surpassing of $110 billion in revenue for the year with “double digit topline and bottom line growth,” […]

  • 'Spider-Man' PS4 Pro Bundle Unveiled, Voice

    'Spider-Man' PS4 Pro Bundle Unveiled, Voice Actors Announced

    Microsoft finished Q4 2018 with over $30 billion USD in revenue, a 17% increase, in part due to cloud services and gaming growth, according to the company’s earnings release on Thursday. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, noted the company’s surpassing of $110 billion in revenue for the year with “double digit topline and bottom line growth,” […]

  • New 'Lego DC Super-Villains' Trailer Shows

    New 'Lego DC Super-Villains' Trailer Shows How You Can Customize Your Bad Guy

    Microsoft finished Q4 2018 with over $30 billion USD in revenue, a 17% increase, in part due to cloud services and gaming growth, according to the company’s earnings release on Thursday. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, noted the company’s surpassing of $110 billion in revenue for the year with “double digit topline and bottom line growth,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad