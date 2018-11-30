×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Microsoft Secures $480 Million US Army HoloLens Contract

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
HoloLens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Microsoft

Microsoft announced it was awarded a $480 million contract to begin development on an augmented reality system for use with its HoloLens headset for the U.S. Army.

Previously, the U.S. Army had been looking into pitches from both Microsoft and Magic Leap, both in a bidding war for the contract. Microsoft has emerged victorious, however, and will now be moving forward.

The Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) the company is working on was previously known as the Heads Up Display (HUD) 3.0 and is meant as a way to offer soldiers on the battlefield (as well as those in training) an increase in “lethality, mobility, and situational awareness.” It will provide remote viewing when it comes to weapon sights, thermal and night vision cameras, vital tracking for soldiers, and can even track concussions.

The system is meant to perform as a pair of goggles or a visor rather than a helmet, and will feature an integrated 3D display as well as a ballistic laser, digital cameras, and a method of hearing protection for the wearer. The military is planning to order about 2,550 prototypes over the course of the product’s development, with a full production order that could exceed 100,000 devices.

The HoloLens in its original state has already been used by the military for various exercises, but it isn’t rugged enough and doesn’t meet the requirements for the military-grade usage required on the battlefield. Changes to make the initial design less bulky and more wearable for soldiers in the heat of battle are expected to be made, with a new version coming next year.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Gaming

  • HoloLens

    Microsoft Secures $480 Million US Army HoloLens Contract

    Microsoft announced it was awarded a $480 million contract to begin development on an augmented reality system for use with its HoloLens headset for the U.S. Army. Previously, the U.S. Army had been looking into pitches from both Microsoft and Magic Leap, both in a bidding war for the contract. Microsoft has emerged victorious, however, […]

  • Imax Closes Manchester Imax VR Center,

    Imax Closes Sole European VR Center

    Microsoft announced it was awarded a $480 million contract to begin development on an augmented reality system for use with its HoloLens headset for the U.S. Army. Previously, the U.S. Army had been looking into pitches from both Microsoft and Magic Leap, both in a bidding war for the contract. Microsoft has emerged victorious, however, […]

  • BioWare Teases 'Secret Dragon Age Stuff'

    BioWare Teases 'Secret Dragon Age Stuff' in November Update

    Microsoft announced it was awarded a $480 million contract to begin development on an augmented reality system for use with its HoloLens headset for the U.S. Army. Previously, the U.S. Army had been looking into pitches from both Microsoft and Magic Leap, both in a bidding war for the contract. Microsoft has emerged victorious, however, […]

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG Mobile' Revenue Surpasses 'Fortnite' For First Time on iOS Platform

    Microsoft announced it was awarded a $480 million contract to begin development on an augmented reality system for use with its HoloLens headset for the U.S. Army. Previously, the U.S. Army had been looking into pitches from both Microsoft and Magic Leap, both in a bidding war for the contract. Microsoft has emerged victorious, however, […]

  • Nvidia And Epic Team Up For

    Nvidia and Epic Team Up for GeForce 'Fortnite' Bundle

    Microsoft announced it was awarded a $480 million contract to begin development on an augmented reality system for use with its HoloLens headset for the U.S. Army. Previously, the U.S. Army had been looking into pitches from both Microsoft and Magic Leap, both in a bidding war for the contract. Microsoft has emerged victorious, however, […]

  • Gamers And Others Raise Over $125M

    Gamers, Others Raise Over $125 Million on Facebook for Giving Tuesday

    Microsoft announced it was awarded a $480 million contract to begin development on an augmented reality system for use with its HoloLens headset for the U.S. Army. Previously, the U.S. Army had been looking into pitches from both Microsoft and Magic Leap, both in a bidding war for the contract. Microsoft has emerged victorious, however, […]

  • Gears of War

    F. Scott Frazier Hired to Write Untitled 'Gears of War' Movie

    Microsoft announced it was awarded a $480 million contract to begin development on an augmented reality system for use with its HoloLens headset for the U.S. Army. Previously, the U.S. Army had been looking into pitches from both Microsoft and Magic Leap, both in a bidding war for the contract. Microsoft has emerged victorious, however, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad