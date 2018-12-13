Michael Shaffer Named SVP Business Dev at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Michael Shaffer has been appointed Senior Vice President of Business Development at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the company announced Thursday.

Shaffer will report to David Haddad, President of the company, and will begin overseeing the strategy and execution of the company’s licensing, business development, and first-party partnerships. He’ll be working alongside the executive team in an effort to drive the negotiation and execution of deals in this new position as well.

Previously, Shaffer was employed as an advisor to Google, but before that he held the role of Vice President of Business Development at Dropbox, Inc. He’s no stranger to the video game industry, however, as he made a career at Electronic Arts later on in life after beginning as an attorney in the Central California District of United States District Court and as an Associate Attorney at the firm of Morrison & Foerster.

“I am very excited to join the incredible team at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and return to the games industry at this pivotal time of historic growth and transformative new platforms,” said Shaffer. “Being a part of the talented group at WBIE also provides an amazing opportunity to work on world-renowned properties, such as DC Comics, Mortal Kombat, LEGO and many more.”

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment handles the publishing, development, licensing, and distribution of content in the interactive space, including console, handheld, mobile, and PC games. The company handles both internal and third-party releases.