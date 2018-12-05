×
'Metroid Prime Trilogy' Rumored For Nintendo Switch Release By Swedish Retailer

Metroid Prime Trilogy” could be coming to the Nintendo Switch, if the latest round of rumors swirling around are correct.

With “The Game Awards 2018” imminent, debuting on Thursday, Dec. 6, fans believe a remastered port of the game collection could be coming to the console as early as 2019, with an announcement at the award show.

The Swedish retailer Inet posted a mockup of a Nintendo Switch version of the game, with notes in Swedish that states a port of the trilogy is to be revealed at “The Game Awards” and will later release in February 2019. It notes that the port will include graphical enhancements, though there’s no evidence to support this at this time.

The “Metroid Prime Trilogy” collects “Metroid Prime,” “Metroid Prime 2: Echoes,” and “Metroid Prime 3: Corruption” in one place, and originally debuted on the Wii in 2009. They’re all first-person shooters designed with the classic “Metroid” formula.

Nintendo did not respond to comment when reached by Variety, and there have been no official announcements pertaining to “Metroid Prime Trilogy” as of late. Previously, Nintendo teased “Metroid Prime 4” during E3 2017, but there’s been no confirmation of any “Metroid” remasters so far.

The Game Awards 2018” is set to air on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, California and is hosted by Geoff Keighley. The award show will introduce at least 10 new game reveals in addition to reveals from Ubisoft in the “Far Cry” world, information about “Fortnite” Season 7, and a smattering of other titles.

