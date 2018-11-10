You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Metro Exodus’ Spartan Collector’s Edition Unveiled

Developer 4A Games unveiled a special edition of the upcoming shooter “Metro Exodus” that features a statue of protagonist Artyom, dog tag, postcards, and patches. It can be purchased with or without the game.

The Spartan Collector’s Edition sells for $149.99 on its own or for $234.99 when bundled with an Aurora Edition of the game, which is due out on Feb. 22 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

The Spartan Collector’s Edition includes:

  • A Premium Artyom Statue: This highly detailed, hand-painted resin statue stands at 10.5 inches high and captures the iconic scene from the Metro Exodus announcement trailer of Artyom fighting off a deadly Watchman. Each statue is individually numbered.
  • Authentic Spartan Order Dog Tag: A finely crafted replica of Artyom’s Spartan Order tag.
  • Artyom’s Memories” Collectible Postcards: Arytom’s most treasured items are postcards from the world before it was devastated by nuclear war. Fans of the Metro series will recognize Artyom’s collection, given to him by those he encounters on his journey.
  • Spartan Order Patches: Two authentic Spartan Order patches to wear with pride.
  • The Spartan Collector’s Edition ships in a gigantic, barrel-shaped package, based on an in-game design that adds to the authenticity.
  • The Spartan Collector’s Edition can be purchased as a stand-alone item or complete with a copy of The Aurora Limited Edition, giving fans the choice of where and how they buy Metro Exodus.

The Aurora Limited Edition contains a copy of the game in an exclusive steelbook, a beautiful “World of Metro” art book, and the Metro Exodus expansion pass, all contained within a custom metal outer case inspired by the iconic in-game locomotive, The Aurora.

“Metro Exodus” takes place in 2036, a quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro. In this latest “Metro,” players take on Artyom as you lead a band of Spartan Rangers on a continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East.

The “Metro” games are inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky.

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    New 'Sea of Thieves' Expansion The Arena Introduces Rival Crew Battles

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    Xbox Game Pass Gets 16 New Titles, Including 'PUBG'

  • Crackdown 3 Commander Jaxon

    'Crackdown 3' Gets February 2019 Release on Xbox One and PC

  • Microsoft's X018 Fanfest (Watch)

    Microsoft's X018 Fanfest (Watch)

  • The Game Awards To Stream Across

    The Game Awards To Stream Across 40 Global Video Networks

  • Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart

    Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart Stores

  • Call of Duty Endowment and Josh

    Call of Duty Endowment and Josh Duhamel Partner for Veterans' Benefit

