Cult Mecha Shooter ‘Metal Wolf Chaos’ Comes to North America Later This Year

Devolver Digital is indeed re-releasing FromSoftware’s “Metal Wolf Chaos,” the publisher confirmed during its E3 press conference Sunday night. The remastered edition will feature updated HD graphics along with the game’s original voice-overs.

“Metal Wolf Chaos XD” lands on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC later this year.

In a tweet from January of 2016, the Austin publisher expressed interest in giving the title a Western release, saying, “Count us in to help ‘Metal Wolf Chaos’ get out to more gamers if FromSoftware wants.” Later that day, Devolver followed up directly: “Give us a shout.”

Although it was only released in Japan, “Metal Wolf Chaos” shipped with full voice-over in English and took place in the U.S. The game’s story was somewhat prophetic in its portrayal of a 21st Century America torn apart by political and economic upheaval.

