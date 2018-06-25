You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance’ Unplayable on Mac Due to DRM Limits

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Players who purchased “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance” for Mac are out of luck, as DRM restrictions have made it unplayable, according to a Reddit thread found by VG247.

After downloading the for the Mac OS version of “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance,” the install process would require verification from Transgaming, the developers behind the ported version. Unfortunately, Transgaming is no longer in business, and with its servers shut down, the player now receives an error message instead of hack and slash action.

The Reddit user who started the thread points out to those who may say the fix is to play on something other than Mac that this is not “an issue about the operating system, about drives or anything else.”

“This is about how DRM punishes the people who bought their product legally,” the original post stated. “[Those people] had the expectation that they can use their property past the life of the company selling it.”

In response, the Steam store description no longer lists Mac OS as a compatible system for the game.

Further, it is noted that players can instead pirate a copy of the game to get around the restriction, though that is clearly not a solution that would be supported by publisher Konami. Whether or not the publisher intends to find a solution for customers who legally purchased the game to continue playing on all systems remains to be seen.

Konami did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

 

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • 'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' Unplayable on

    'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' Unplayable on Mac Due to DRM Limits

    Players who purchased “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance” for Mac are out of luck, as DRM restrictions have made it unplayable, according to a Reddit thread found by VG247. After downloading the for the Mac OS version of “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance,” the install process would require verification from Transgaming, the developers behind the ported version. […]

  • Overwatch Retribution

    'Overwatch' Dev Busts Some Myths About Its Matchmaking

    Players who purchased “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance” for Mac are out of luck, as DRM restrictions have made it unplayable, according to a Reddit thread found by VG247. After downloading the for the Mac OS version of “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance,” the install process would require verification from Transgaming, the developers behind the ported version. […]

  • Arena of Valor Switch

    Tencent: 'Arena of Valor Switch' Likely to Deliver Esports to Switch

    Players who purchased “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance” for Mac are out of luck, as DRM restrictions have made it unplayable, according to a Reddit thread found by VG247. After downloading the for the Mac OS version of “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance,” the install process would require verification from Transgaming, the developers behind the ported version. […]

  • Marvel's Spider-Man

    Voice Actor Accidentally Reveals Mystery 'Spider-Man' Video Game Villain

    Players who purchased “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance” for Mac are out of luck, as DRM restrictions have made it unplayable, according to a Reddit thread found by VG247. After downloading the for the Mac OS version of “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance,” the install process would require verification from Transgaming, the developers behind the ported version. […]

  • Camilla Luddington'Tomb Raider' film premiere, Arrivals,

    What's Next for 'Tomb Raider'? Maybe a Game Starring Lara Croft's Daughter

    Players who purchased “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance” for Mac are out of luck, as DRM restrictions have made it unplayable, according to a Reddit thread found by VG247. After downloading the for the Mac OS version of “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance,” the install process would require verification from Transgaming, the developers behind the ported version. […]

  • Trion Worlds Now Owns Gazillion Entertainment

    Trion Worlds Now Owns Gazillion Entertainment Assets

    Players who purchased “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance” for Mac are out of luck, as DRM restrictions have made it unplayable, according to a Reddit thread found by VG247. After downloading the for the Mac OS version of “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance,” the install process would require verification from Transgaming, the developers behind the ported version. […]

  • The Blind Masters of Fighting Games

    The Blind Masters of Fighting Games

    Players who purchased “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance” for Mac are out of luck, as DRM restrictions have made it unplayable, according to a Reddit thread found by VG247. After downloading the for the Mac OS version of “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance,” the install process would require verification from Transgaming, the developers behind the ported version. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad