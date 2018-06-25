‘Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance’ Unplayable on Mac Due to DRM Limits

Players who purchased “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance” for Mac are out of luck, as DRM restrictions have made it unplayable, according to a Reddit thread found by VG247.

After downloading the for the Mac OS version of “Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance,” the install process would require verification from Transgaming, the developers behind the ported version. Unfortunately, Transgaming is no longer in business, and with its servers shut down, the player now receives an error message instead of hack and slash action.

The Reddit user who started the thread points out to those who may say the fix is to play on something other than Mac that this is not “an issue about the operating system, about drives or anything else.”

“This is about how DRM punishes the people who bought their product legally,” the original post stated. “[Those people] had the expectation that they can use their property past the life of the company selling it.”

In response, the Steam store description no longer lists Mac OS as a compatible system for the game.

Further, it is noted that players can instead pirate a copy of the game to get around the restriction, though that is clearly not a solution that would be supported by publisher Konami. Whether or not the publisher intends to find a solution for customers who legally purchased the game to continue playing on all systems remains to be seen.

Konami did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.