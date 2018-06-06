Elijah Wood and Sebastian Koch Board Bandai Namco’s ‘11-11: Memories Retold’

Actors Elijah Wood and Sebastian Koch will be lending their voices to the upcoming World War I game “11-11: Memories Retold,” publisher Bandai Namco announced Wednesday.

Wood will portray Harry, a Canadian-American photographer whom players will inhabit for much of the game. Koch has been cast in the role of Kurt, a pacifist “driven by duty.” The story, inspired by true events, will follow the dual protagonists as they navigate the horrors of global war. Described as a “story-driven adventure,” “11-11” features a painterly, impressionistic art style not often seen in games.

The project is being co-developed by Bristol-based animation company Aardman and DigixArt, a video-game studio located in Montpellier, France.

Elijah Wood is best known for his lead role as Frodo Baggins in the multiple-Oscar-winning “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, and starred in last year’s Netflix original film “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.” Sebastian Koch has been featured in such films as Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies,” and also had a recurring part on the Showtime series “Homeland.”

Wood and his production company, SpectreVision, will be present at this year’s E3 in Los Angeles, showing off their upcoming VR project “Transference.”

“11-11: Memories Retold” launches on November 9 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.