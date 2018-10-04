Capcom Finalizes Deal to Turn ‘Mega Man’ Into Live-Action Film

Capcom Thursday announced that it will be adapting “Mega Man” into a live-action Hollywood film, confirming news first reported in July that “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were in final negotiations to direct and write the script.

The film, currently under the working title “Mega Man,” will be written and directed by Joost and Schulman and distributed by 20th Century Fox. Additionally, it will be produced by Chernin Entertainment and Masi Oka. While there are no details regarding what kind of narrative the film will follow, Capcom states that it will be aiming to appeal to a “diverse audience” that includes gamers as well as fans of action movies. It will maintain the “world” of “Mega Man” games, but incorporate the production values and entertainment factors that Hollywood releases are typically known for, according to Capacom.

This new film endeavor is part of Capcom’s plans to “increase the brand value” of the “Mega Man” series by capitalizing on other visual mediums. There’s already a “Mega Man” animated series airing on Cartoon Network known as “Mega Man: Fully Charged,” and “Mega Man 11” released Oct. 4 on PlayStatin 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The “Mega Man” film currently does not have a release date.