You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Capcom Finalizes Deal to Turn ‘Mega Man’ Into Live-Action Film

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Capcom Thursday announced that it will be adapting “Mega Man” into a live-action Hollywood film, confirming news first reported in July that “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were in final negotiations to direct and write the script.

The film, currently under the working title “Mega Man,” will be written and directed by Joost and Schulman and distributed by 20th Century Fox. Additionally, it will be produced by Chernin Entertainment and Masi Oka. While there are no details regarding what kind of narrative the film will follow, Capcom states that it will be aiming to appeal to a “diverse audience” that includes gamers as well as fans of action movies. It will maintain the “world” of “Mega Man” games, but incorporate the production values and entertainment factors that Hollywood releases are typically known for, according to Capacom.

This new film endeavor is part of Capcom’s plans to “increase the brand value” of the “Mega Man” series by capitalizing on other visual mediums. There’s already a “Mega Man” animated series airing on Cartoon Network known as “Mega Man: Fully Charged,” and “Mega Man 11” released Oct. 4 on PlayStatin 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The “Mega Man” film currently does not have a release date.

Joost and Schulman are the team behind the documentary “Catfish” as well as the television series of the same name. They are represented by CAA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Gaming

  • 'Mega Man' Being Adapted By Capcom

    Capcom Finalizes Deal to Turn 'Mega Man' Into Live-Action Film

    Capcom Thursday announced that it will be adapting “Mega Man” into a live-action Hollywood film, confirming news first reported in July that “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were in final negotiations to direct and write the script. The film, currently under the working title “Mega Man,” will be written and directed by Joost and Schulman and distributed by […]

  • We Could Be Getting a New

    A New Nintendo Switch Model Could Be Coming in 2019 (Report)

    Capcom Thursday announced that it will be adapting “Mega Man” into a live-action Hollywood film, confirming news first reported in July that “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were in final negotiations to direct and write the script. The film, currently under the working title “Mega Man,” will be written and directed by Joost and Schulman and distributed by […]

  • Turn-Based Strategy Game 'Civilization VI' Now

    Turn-Based Strategy Game 'Civilization VI' Now Available on iPhone

    Capcom Thursday announced that it will be adapting “Mega Man” into a live-action Hollywood film, confirming news first reported in July that “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were in final negotiations to direct and write the script. The film, currently under the working title “Mega Man,” will be written and directed by Joost and Schulman and distributed by […]

  • Nomadic VR Brings Location-Based Arizona Sunshine

    Location-Based VR Startup Nomadic to Open First Location in Florida

    Capcom Thursday announced that it will be adapting “Mega Man” into a live-action Hollywood film, confirming news first reported in July that “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were in final negotiations to direct and write the script. The film, currently under the working title “Mega Man,” will be written and directed by Joost and Schulman and distributed by […]

  • Blizzard Axes Bonus Program, But Denies

    Blizzard Moves Money From Axed Bonus Program to Employee Salaries

    Capcom Thursday announced that it will be adapting “Mega Man” into a live-action Hollywood film, confirming news first reported in July that “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were in final negotiations to direct and write the script. The film, currently under the working title “Mega Man,” will be written and directed by Joost and Schulman and distributed by […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 2 Challenges Guide

    Capcom Thursday announced that it will be adapting “Mega Man” into a live-action Hollywood film, confirming news first reported in July that “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were in final negotiations to direct and write the script. The film, currently under the working title “Mega Man,” will be written and directed by Joost and Schulman and distributed by […]

  • Leaked Footage of Amazon's MMO 'New

    Leaked Footage of Amazon's MMO 'New World' Shows Hunting, Crafting

    Capcom Thursday announced that it will be adapting “Mega Man” into a live-action Hollywood film, confirming news first reported in July that “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman were in final negotiations to direct and write the script. The film, currently under the working title “Mega Man,” will be written and directed by Joost and Schulman and distributed by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad