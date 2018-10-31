‘MediEvil’ PS4 Remake Gets First Trailer (Watch)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'MediEvil' PS4 Remake Gets First Trailer

Classic hack-and-slash adventure game “MediEvil” is getting a complete remake and on Wednesday, PlayStation dropped the first video for the new take on the 1998 title.

The game follows Sir Daniel Fortesque, who met an unfortunate end on the field of battle but then is accidentally resurrected 100 years later by the evil sorcerer Lord Zarok. Once back, it’s up to the skeleton knight to stop Zarok’s attempt to take over the Kingdom of Gallowmere.

The remake is in development by Other Ocean Interactive and PlayStation’s International Software Development team, SIE Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden wrote on the PlayStation blog Wednesday morning.

Expect more details on the game in the upcoming months.

