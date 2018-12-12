Former Legendary Entertainment EVP Joins Gaming Company Wonder

Former Legendary Entertainment EVP Matthieu Coppet has joined gaming startup Wonder as its new Chief Strategy Officer.

Coppet previously spent 10 years as the Global Media Strategist at UBS working on forward-looking trends and strategies for the entertainment industry in general.

“I remember the feeling when I joined Legendary, and the opportunity to build a large disruptive company in an industry on the cusp of tremendous changes. I think we have an opportunity with Wonder to do something even bigger as there have never been a better time to innovate for the vibrant gaming community,” Coppet said in a statement.

Wonder’s mission statement is to put users in charge of gaming as an experience and allows them to play a wide variety of games within a single device, going from console to PC to mobile and back again, including classic arcade titles in the mix as well.

With aspirations of joining the likes of Microsoft and Sony in the gaming industry, Wonder has been in “stealth mode” since 2016, and has been working on building up a customer-facing entertainment platform. The Los Angeles-based company is comprised of veterans from Google, Disney, Amazon, Microsoft, and other major organizations in the gaming space. Wonder is gearing up to launch their first product in 2019, though exactly what that product is remains unknown at this point.