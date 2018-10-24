‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Shatters PlayStation, Spider-Man Records

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” was the best-selling game of September, achieved the highest launch month dollar sales for any PlayStation exclusive in history, and is the seventh largest launch ever achieved by any game on any PlayStation platform, video game sales tracking group NPD reports.

The game, which hit the PlayStation 4 on Sept. 7 and received mostly positive reviews, also generated higher dollar sales in its launch than any other game this year, placing it as the third best-selling game of 2018.

Perhaps most telling to fans of the Marvel games and Spider-Man, is NPD analysis which shows that “Marvel’s Spider-Man” achieved launch month sales 37% higher than the combined launch month sales of all other Spider-Man games released since the NPD Group began tracking in 1995.

It is important to note that NPD’s numbers, while among the best available for game sales tracking, aren’t actually the total sales numbers, but rather a projection of sorts based on numbers collected from participating publishers.

NPD video game analyst Mat Piscatella writes that September showed a 7% growth in spending across video game Hardware, Software, Accessories, and Game Cards when compared to a year ago, up to $1.4 billion. The primary growth driver, Piscatella reports, was Accessory and Game Card spending.

Year-to-date spending across video game Hardware, Software, Accessories, and Game Cards is up 16% when compared to the same period a year ago, to $8.9 billion. Software sales reached $747 million in September 2018, flat when compared to a year ago. Hardware spending in September 2018 fell 3% when compared to a year ago, to $306 million. Total spending on Accessories and Game Cards grew 43% in September 2018 when compared to a year ago, to an all-time high of $323 million.

For the first time in tracked history, Piscatella reports, both September and year-to-date Game Card spending now exceeds that of Accessories.

Here’s September’s top 20 games based on sales:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man”

“NBA 2K19”

“Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey”

“FIFA 19”

“Shadow Of The Tomb Raider”

“Madden NFL 19”

“Forza Horizon 4”

“Destiny 2”

“Super Mario Party”

“NHL 19”

“Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age”

“WWE 2K19”

“Grand Theft Auto V”

“Mario Kart 8”

“Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker”

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege”

“Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy”

“Super Mario Odyssey”

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”

“Minecraft”