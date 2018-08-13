You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Swings Into View With New Launch Trailer

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

The latest action-packed trailer for Insomniac Games’ upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation 4 exclusive delivers more of the kind of comic-book action fans love.

Set to Campfire’s adrenaline-pumping track “Superhuman,” the trailer finds Peter Parker in costume meeting up with Miles Morales, intercut with Spidey riding atop a car on the freeway and zipping through the air.

A few brief glimpses of the Sinister Six are also in order, as the trailer highlights some of the verticality and cinematic moments that should prove to be integral parts of the game as a whole. Morales is there to film much of it along the way.

It’s a sizzle reel of sorts that touches on a bit of what you’ve likely already seen from the game before, touching on Peter Parker as a more seasoned crime-fighting veteran who’s spent eight years fighting crime around New York City.

This time around, the game is set to tell an original story that hasn’t been explored in prior releases, with several unique roles even for familiar characters, such as Mary Jane.

Spidey will have plenty of abilities at his disposal, and nearly free reign of New York City, so players can take their time exploring the neighborhoods of the Big Apple at their leisure, from Manhattan and onward. It’s an amalgam of different gameplay styles melded together, even offering Mary Jane a playable role later on in the game.

Insomniac’s upcoming superhero adventure is swinging to PlayStation 4 as an exclusive on Sep. 4, 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • 'Marvel's Spider-Man' Swings Into View With

    'Marvel's Spider-Man' Swings Into View With New Launch Trailer

    The latest action-packed trailer for Insomniac Games’ upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation 4 exclusive delivers more of the kind of comic-book action fans love. Set to Campfire’s adrenaline-pumping track “Superhuman,” the trailer finds Peter Parker in costume meeting up with Miles Morales, intercut with Spidey riding atop a car on the freeway and zipping through the […]

  • IGDA Initiatives to Bring More Diverse

    IGDA Initiatives to Bring More Diverse Speakers to Industry Events

    The latest action-packed trailer for Insomniac Games’ upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation 4 exclusive delivers more of the kind of comic-book action fans love. Set to Campfire’s adrenaline-pumping track “Superhuman,” the trailer finds Peter Parker in costume meeting up with Miles Morales, intercut with Spidey riding atop a car on the freeway and zipping through the […]

  • 'World of Tanks' To Hold Massive

    'World of Tanks' to Hold Massive Fan Event in Chicago Next Month

    The latest action-packed trailer for Insomniac Games’ upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation 4 exclusive delivers more of the kind of comic-book action fans love. Set to Campfire’s adrenaline-pumping track “Superhuman,” the trailer finds Peter Parker in costume meeting up with Miles Morales, intercut with Spidey riding atop a car on the freeway and zipping through the […]

  • Man Who Flew Stolen Plane Could

    The Man Who Flew the Stolen Seattle Plane Could Have Learned to Fly via Flight Simulators

    The latest action-packed trailer for Insomniac Games’ upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation 4 exclusive delivers more of the kind of comic-book action fans love. Set to Campfire’s adrenaline-pumping track “Superhuman,” the trailer finds Peter Parker in costume meeting up with Miles Morales, intercut with Spidey riding atop a car on the freeway and zipping through the […]

  • 'Uncharted' Movie Director Confirms the Film

    'Uncharted' Movie Director Confirms the Film Is 'Close to the Starting Line'

    The latest action-packed trailer for Insomniac Games’ upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation 4 exclusive delivers more of the kind of comic-book action fans love. Set to Campfire’s adrenaline-pumping track “Superhuman,” the trailer finds Peter Parker in costume meeting up with Miles Morales, intercut with Spidey riding atop a car on the freeway and zipping through the […]

  • Bethesda Skipping 'Elder Scrolls Online' on

    Bethesda Hesitant to Bring 'The Elder Scrolls: Legends' to Consoles Without Cross-Play

    The latest action-packed trailer for Insomniac Games’ upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation 4 exclusive delivers more of the kind of comic-book action fans love. Set to Campfire’s adrenaline-pumping track “Superhuman,” the trailer finds Peter Parker in costume meeting up with Miles Morales, intercut with Spidey riding atop a car on the freeway and zipping through the […]

  • 'Forza Horizon 4' Leak Reveals 'Halo'-Based

    'Forza Horizon 4' Leak Reveals 'Halo'-Based Mission

    The latest action-packed trailer for Insomniac Games’ upcoming “Marvel’s Spider-Man” PlayStation 4 exclusive delivers more of the kind of comic-book action fans love. Set to Campfire’s adrenaline-pumping track “Superhuman,” the trailer finds Peter Parker in costume meeting up with Miles Morales, intercut with Spidey riding atop a car on the freeway and zipping through the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad