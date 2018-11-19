×
Marvel Teams Up With Riot Games For New ‘League of Legends’ Comic

Marvel Comics is working with Riot Games to bring a “League of Legendsgraphic novel based on one of its popular heroes to life.

League of Legends: Ashe: Warmother” is an upcoming graphic novel with a complete edition set for release in May 2019, which marks the first full-length comic based on “League of Legends.” It will mark the beginning of a series of monthly graphic novels based on the game that will come to digital platforms beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

“We’re excited to partner with Riot and help build the League of Legends Universe for fans and players around the world,” said Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski.

The first comic is an origin story that explores the Iceberg warrior champion Ashe’s past as she works to balance out her mother’s expectations for her as well as her role as the leader of her people in the world of Runeterra. Artist Nina Vakueva will bring the characters to life, while Riot Games writer Odin Austin Shafer will work alongside Vakueva in his comic debut, while Cardinal Rae will work on lettering for the graphic novel.

There’s no word yet on which “League of Legends” champions are set to follow Ashe just yet, but it’s likely Riot Games will offer more information on what to expect soon.

