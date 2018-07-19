‘Marvel Powers United VR’ Launch Trailer, Bundle Revealed

CREDIT: Marvel

Marvel Powers United VR” gets a new launch trailer and Oculus Rift bundle, just a week before its launch.

The new launch trailer appears to be aimed at adult players (which is understandable, considering how expensive a VR setup is). It shows kids in 1989 dissatisfied with the limitations of their Marvel-inspired Halloween costumes. Flash forward to launch day, July 26, and the now-grown Marvel fans get to live out their adventures in VR.

The trailer, sure to tug at a potential player’s sense of nostalgia, also shows off some gameplay.

For anyone who feels like the action presented is enough to make the leap to VR, a bundle was also announced Thursday at San Diego Comic Con, and will be $399. The bundle comes with a digital download of the game.

The bundle includes the headset and touch controllers, used by players to wield their Super Heroes’ abilities, such as “blasting enemies with photon beams, or slicing away with dual katanas” among other abilities.

Familiar faces will be among the 18 playable characters in the lineup. We already knew about Black Panther and other fan-favorites, but now we’ve got the full lineup:

Spider-Man

Doctor Strange

Star-Lord

Storm

Captain America

Black Widow

Wolverine

Iceman

Hawkeye

Gamora

Thor

Rocket Raccoon

Black Bolt

Captain Marvel

The Hulk

Deadpool

Crystal

Black Panther

The 10 locations for the upcoming title are Sakaar Arena, Knowhere Marketplace, Asgard, Jotunheim, The Palace of Attilan, Downtown New York, the Dark Dimension, the X-Mansion Hangar, Halfworld, and Wakanda.

Marvel Powers United VR” is available for pre-order now, and comes out July 26.

