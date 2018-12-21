‘Marvel Avengers Academy’ Shutting Down At The End of 2018

Mobile game “Marvel Avengers Academy” is shutting down on all platforms at the end of 2018, according to Gamasutra.

Developer TinyCo made the announcement in-game this week. It said it’s no longer accepting new purchases or downloads, although people can still log into the game and play until Feb. 4. Shuttering “Avengers Academy” was a difficult decision, TinyCo said, but it’s one that will allow the studio to work on new projects.

“Marvel Avengers Academy” launched in February 2016 as a freemium mobile title on iOS and Android. It let players build a superhero school and populate it with Marvel characters, some of them voiced by known Hollywood actors like Dave Franco and Alison Brie.

“Thanks to you, ‘Avengers Academy’ has been a community where Marvel fans have been able to conquer the dance floor, eat cheese, punch Hydra in the face, and put penguins in places no one thought penguins could go,” TinyCo said. “‘Avengers Academy’ was a collaborative partnership between TinyCo and Marvel Games, and we are proud of the game and community we’ve built together.”

TinyCo is owned by Jam City, the studio behind “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.” That game launched last April and has reportedly grossed over $90 million in revenue. Jam City also recently entered a deal with Disney to develop titles based on Pixar and Walt Disney Animation franchises like “Frozen 2,” which is expected in theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. Last month, it announced it acquired the “Bingo Pop” intellectual property and its development team, Uken Games.