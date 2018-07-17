Infiltrate the Streets of Marrakesh in Free ‘Hitman’ Summer Pack

The “Hitman” Summer Pack is available for free for a limited time, according to the official “Hitman” Twitter account.

Players can download and play the Summer Pack starting Tuesday until July 31 at no cost. Game access is only available until then, but any progress made will be saved and transferred should the play download the full, purchased version of the game.

The Summer Pack includes Episode 3, which takes Agent 47 to Morocco. The streets of Marrakesh offer various missions and challenges, including the Gilded Cage story mission and eight escalation contracts, which add extra challenge for players by adding requisites to meet when finishing targets. There’s also over 90 challenges to complete and seven achievements/trophies to earn.

“As with any ‘Hitman’ level, Marrakesh promises players the lure of voyeurism and the thrill of infiltration and it’s something we’ve been working hard on getting just right,” a news post from IO Interactive states. “Offering two targets, the Gilded Cage mission challenges players to eliminate private banker Claus Strandberg, held up inside the secure Swedish Consulate, and army General Reza Zaydan, protected by his elite squad of soldiers at a temporary headquarters in the heart of the city. Both targets will be challenging to reach and both will, of course, have some entertaining special moments attached to them that will allow players to dole out some poetic justice.”

The ICA Facility location is also included in the Summer Pack, which has two story missions, two escalation contracts, over 40 challenges, and 17 achievements/trophies.

The Summer Pack is available to download now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and will be available on Steam soon.