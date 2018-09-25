You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mark of the Ninja: Remastered’ Coming to Switch in October

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

The remaster of Klei Entertainment’s excellent side-scrolling stealth game “Mark of the Ninja” is coming to Switch on Oct. 9, Nintendo announced Tuesday.

“Mark of the Ninja” first launched in September 2012 and was highly praised for its stealth gameplay and atmosphere. The player must use a variety of tools and techniques to quietly dispose of enemies and get revenge on those who attacked their dojo and clan. Although it’s in 2D, the game features familiar elements of the stealth genre like light and dark areas, a sound mechanic that alerts enemies to the player’s presence depending on how much noise they make, and a line of sight mechanic.

The remastered version comes with upgraded audio, 4K visuals, cutscenes, and effects. It also has an additional story level, a new character, additional items, and developer commentary.

Klei unveiled “Mark of the Ninja: Remastered” at the Game Developers Conference in March. The studio also plans to release the title on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at a later date.

Nintendo also offered some morsels of other, unrelated Nindie news on Tuesday. People who play upcoming action-adventure title “Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes” can wear in-game shirts based on games from indie developer Devolver Digital, including “Downwell,” “Enter the Gungeon,” and “The Messenger.”

Also, people who own “Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove” can download a free expansion, “Shovel Knight: Showdown,” when it arrives next year. It features 16 playable characters in one-on-one duels, four-player free-for-alls, and cooperative team battles.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • 2K Games Program to Refurbish Basketball

    2K Games Program to Refurbish Basketball Courts in Underserved Communities

    The remaster of Klei Entertainment’s excellent side-scrolling stealth game “Mark of the Ninja” is coming to Switch on Oct. 9, Nintendo announced Tuesday. “Mark of the Ninja” first launched in September 2012 and was highly praised for its stealth gameplay and atmosphere. The player must use a variety of tools and techniques to quietly dispose […]

  • 'Mark of the Ninja: Remastered' Coming

    'Mark of the Ninja: Remastered' Coming to Switch in October

    The remaster of Klei Entertainment’s excellent side-scrolling stealth game “Mark of the Ninja” is coming to Switch on Oct. 9, Nintendo announced Tuesday. “Mark of the Ninja” first launched in September 2012 and was highly praised for its stealth gameplay and atmosphere. The player must use a variety of tools and techniques to quietly dispose […]

  • SuperData: Digital Sales Up 7%, 'Madden

    Digital Sales Up 7%, 'Madden 19' and 'World of Warcraft' Reach New Highs (Analyst)

    The remaster of Klei Entertainment’s excellent side-scrolling stealth game “Mark of the Ninja” is coming to Switch on Oct. 9, Nintendo announced Tuesday. “Mark of the Ninja” first launched in September 2012 and was highly praised for its stealth gameplay and atmosphere. The player must use a variety of tools and techniques to quietly dispose […]

  • Oculus Santa Cruz: What We Know

    Everything We Know About Facebook’s New Oculus Santa Cruz VR Headset

    The remaster of Klei Entertainment’s excellent side-scrolling stealth game “Mark of the Ninja” is coming to Switch on Oct. 9, Nintendo announced Tuesday. “Mark of the Ninja” first launched in September 2012 and was highly praised for its stealth gameplay and atmosphere. The player must use a variety of tools and techniques to quietly dispose […]

  • 'Total War: Rome II' Won't Remove

    'Total War Rome II' Won't Remove Female Generals Despite Bad Reviews and Backlash

    The remaster of Klei Entertainment’s excellent side-scrolling stealth game “Mark of the Ninja” is coming to Switch on Oct. 9, Nintendo announced Tuesday. “Mark of the Ninja” first launched in September 2012 and was highly praised for its stealth gameplay and atmosphere. The player must use a variety of tools and techniques to quietly dispose […]

  • Hitman 2' Trailer: Three Targets in

    'Hitman 2' Trailer Teases Three Targets in the Colombian Jungle

    The remaster of Klei Entertainment’s excellent side-scrolling stealth game “Mark of the Ninja” is coming to Switch on Oct. 9, Nintendo announced Tuesday. “Mark of the Ninja” first launched in September 2012 and was highly praised for its stealth gameplay and atmosphere. The player must use a variety of tools and techniques to quietly dispose […]

  • 'Pokémon Go' Introduces New Mythical Pokémon

    'Pokémon Go' Introduces New Mythical Pokémon Meltan

    The remaster of Klei Entertainment’s excellent side-scrolling stealth game “Mark of the Ninja” is coming to Switch on Oct. 9, Nintendo announced Tuesday. “Mark of the Ninja” first launched in September 2012 and was highly praised for its stealth gameplay and atmosphere. The player must use a variety of tools and techniques to quietly dispose […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad