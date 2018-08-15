‘Mario Tennis Aces’ Nintendo Switch Bundle Unveiled

Nintendo released details of a new Nintendo Switch bundle available exclusively at Walmart.

From Sep. 5, 2018, you’ll be able to pick up a Nintendo Switch—plus digital download codes for “Mario Tennis Aces” and “1-2 Switch”—for the recommended retail price of $359.99.

The deal goes live just before Nintendo Switch Online is scheduled to launch, Nintendo’s own take on Sony’s and Microsoft’s console subscription services. Due to roll out “in the second half of September,” Switch users can subscribe for benefits like Save Data Cloud backup—which, as its name implies, will allow users to save game data online rather than locally to their device—as well as give access to classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) titles like “Donkey Kong”.Nintendo sold nearly 20 million Switch units since the console’s launch in March 2017, according to an earnings report the company released last month. An estimated 1.9 million hardware units were sold in the last fiscal quarter, and downloadable games and add-on content for the platform also performed well, bringing digital sales to 18.5 billion yen, a 68% increase year-on-year.