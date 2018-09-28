You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Mario Tennis Aces’ Character Birdo Gets Glamorous Trailer

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Birdo doesn’t join the “Mario Tennis Aces” roster until October, but Nintendo is giving a sneak peek at the glamorous pink dinosaur’s moves in a new character trailer this week.

Birdo is an All-Around character, which means she’s good at everything, whether it’s serves, technical shots, zone shots, or blocking. People can unlock her early by participating in October’s online tournament and racking up in-game points throughout the month. All other players can access the character starting on Nov. 1.

Mario Tennis Aces” launched on Jun. 22 on the Nintendo Switch and has sold over 1.3 million copies in the months since. It quickly became the best-selling game of June 2018 and achieved the all-time highest first-month sales for a tennis game, according to The NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella. The previous record holder was “Mario Tennis” on the N64 in 2000.

“Mario Tennis Aces” received a large update earlier this month. The big 2.0 patch added a new game mode called Co-Op Challenge. It will be available online during special events. The game is now compatible with the Nintendo Switch Online app’s voice chat feature. If the application is running on your device when you enter an online match, you will automatically receive a prompt on your smartphone asking if you would like to join a voice chat with your opponent. There are also a number of changes to the game’s shot system. It’s now easier to hit volleys closer to the net, players are no longer knocked back when successfully blocking a Special Shot or Trick Shot when returning it, the amount of energy used when using Zone Speed has been adjusted, and more. Anyone interested in viewing the full patch notes can do so here.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • New 'Mario Tennis Aces' Character Birdo

    New 'Mario Tennis Aces' Character Birdo Gets Glamorous Trailer

    Birdo doesn’t join the “Mario Tennis Aces” roster until October, but Nintendo is giving a sneak peek at the glamorous pink dinosaur’s moves in a new character trailer this week. Birdo is an All-Around character, which means she’s good at everything, whether it’s serves, technical shots, zone shots, or blocking. People can unlock her early […]

  • 'HellSign' Is A Supernatural RPG Inspired

    'HellSign' Is a Supernatural RPG Inspired by Monster-of-the-Week TV

    Birdo doesn’t join the “Mario Tennis Aces” roster until October, but Nintendo is giving a sneak peek at the glamorous pink dinosaur’s moves in a new character trailer this week. Birdo is an All-Around character, which means she’s good at everything, whether it’s serves, technical shots, zone shots, or blocking. People can unlock her early […]

  • Singularity 6 Hopes to Deliver Church-Like

    Studio Hopes to Deliver Church-Like Sense of Community to Video Games

    Birdo doesn’t join the “Mario Tennis Aces” roster until October, but Nintendo is giving a sneak peek at the glamorous pink dinosaur’s moves in a new character trailer this week. Birdo is an All-Around character, which means she’s good at everything, whether it’s serves, technical shots, zone shots, or blocking. People can unlock her early […]

  • Nintendo Offers Sneak Peek of 'Splatoon

    Nintendo Offers Sneak Peek of 'Splatoon 2's' Last New Stage

    Birdo doesn’t join the “Mario Tennis Aces” roster until October, but Nintendo is giving a sneak peek at the glamorous pink dinosaur’s moves in a new character trailer this week. Birdo is an All-Around character, which means she’s good at everything, whether it’s serves, technical shots, zone shots, or blocking. People can unlock her early […]

  • Nintendo Switch Online's App Has Been

    Nintendo Switch Online's App Has Been Downloaded Over 5 Million Times

    Birdo doesn’t join the “Mario Tennis Aces” roster until October, but Nintendo is giving a sneak peek at the glamorous pink dinosaur’s moves in a new character trailer this week. Birdo is an All-Around character, which means she’s good at everything, whether it’s serves, technical shots, zone shots, or blocking. People can unlock her early […]

  • Cartoon Network To Livestream Minecon Earth

    Cartoon Network To Livestream Minecon Earth Event

    Birdo doesn’t join the “Mario Tennis Aces” roster until October, but Nintendo is giving a sneak peek at the glamorous pink dinosaur’s moves in a new character trailer this week. Birdo is an All-Around character, which means she’s good at everything, whether it’s serves, technical shots, zone shots, or blocking. People can unlock her early […]

  • 'The World Ends With You: Final

    'The World Ends With You: Final Remix' The 'Final Chance' For Sequel

    Birdo doesn’t join the “Mario Tennis Aces” roster until October, but Nintendo is giving a sneak peek at the glamorous pink dinosaur’s moves in a new character trailer this week. Birdo is an All-Around character, which means she’s good at everything, whether it’s serves, technical shots, zone shots, or blocking. People can unlock her early […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad