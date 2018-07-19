‘Mario Kart’ Hot Wheels Toys Coming Summer 2019

Mattel is launching a line of “Mario Kart”-themed Hot Wheels cars next year, the toymaker told Mashable on Wednesday.

The licensed toys made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con, and can be seen in-person at both the Mattel and Nintendo booths for the duration of the convention, which is being held from July 18 to July 22. So far, characters confirmed for inclusion in the toy line include Rosalina (Super Mario Galaxy), Wario (Super Mario Land 2), Toad (Super Mario Bros.), Luigi (Mario Bros.), Bowser (Super Mario Bros.), Princess Peach (Super Mario Bros.), and the titular jumpman himself.

In addition to the character-inspired cars — sculpted in the style of the hit Nintendo Switch title Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Hot Wheels also has plans to release tracks inspired by race courses from the long-running game series.

The cars will retail for $4.99 each, and are expected to hit stores in June 2019.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, released in Japan and North America on April 28, 2017, was the first Mario game released on the Nintendo Switch. A port of Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U, the game shipped with new items, alternate versions of the original game’s Battle Mode, and additional Amiibo compatibility for Nintendo’s popular toys-to-life product line.