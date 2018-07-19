‘Mario Kart’ Hot Wheels Toys Coming Summer 2019

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mario Kart 8
CREDIT: Nintendo

Mattel is launching a line of “Mario Kart”-themed Hot Wheels cars next year, the toymaker told Mashable on Wednesday.

The licensed toys made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con, and can be seen in-person at both the Mattel and Nintendo booths for the duration of the convention, which is being held from July 18 to July 22. So far, characters confirmed for inclusion in the toy line include Rosalina (Super Mario Galaxy), Wario (Super Mario Land 2), Toad (Super Mario Bros.), Luigi (Mario Bros.), Bowser (Super Mario Bros.), Princess Peach (Super Mario Bros.), and the titular jumpman himself.

In addition to the character-inspired cars — sculpted in the style of the hit Nintendo Switch title Mario Kart 8 DeluxeHot Wheels also has plans to release tracks inspired by race courses from the long-running game series.

The cars will retail for $4.99 each, and are expected to hit stores in June 2019.

Mario Kart Hot Wheels

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, released in Japan and North America on April 28, 2017, was the first Mario game released on the Nintendo Switch. A port of Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U, the game shipped with new items, alternate versions of the original game’s Battle Mode, and additional Amiibo compatibility for Nintendo’s popular toys-to-life product line.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • Mario Kart 8

    ‘Mario Kart’ Hot Wheels Toys Coming Summer 2019

    Mattel is launching a line of “Mario Kart”-themed Hot Wheels cars next year, the toymaker told Mashable on Wednesday. The licensed toys made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con, and can be seen in-person at both the Mattel and Nintendo booths for the duration of the convention, which is being held from July 18 to […]

  • 'Life Is Strange' Is Now On

    'Life Is Strange' Is Now On Android With Full Controller Support

    Mattel is launching a line of “Mario Kart”-themed Hot Wheels cars next year, the toymaker told Mashable on Wednesday. The licensed toys made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con, and can be seen in-person at both the Mattel and Nintendo booths for the duration of the convention, which is being held from July 18 to […]

  • US Air Force Holding Events for

    U.S Air Force Holding Events for 'CS:GO' Team in Recruiting Effort

    Mattel is launching a line of “Mario Kart”-themed Hot Wheels cars next year, the toymaker told Mashable on Wednesday. The licensed toys made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con, and can be seen in-person at both the Mattel and Nintendo booths for the duration of the convention, which is being held from July 18 to […]

  • 'Minecraft' Composer Releases Single from Upcoming

    'Minecraft' Composer Releases Single From Upcoming Solo Album

    Mattel is launching a line of “Mario Kart”-themed Hot Wheels cars next year, the toymaker told Mashable on Wednesday. The licensed toys made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con, and can be seen in-person at both the Mattel and Nintendo booths for the duration of the convention, which is being held from July 18 to […]

  • Video Games Offer Unique Way Forward

    Video Games Offer Unique Way Forward for Journalists

    Mattel is launching a line of “Mario Kart”-themed Hot Wheels cars next year, the toymaker told Mashable on Wednesday. The licensed toys made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con, and can be seen in-person at both the Mattel and Nintendo booths for the duration of the convention, which is being held from July 18 to […]

  • 'GTA Online's' Nightclubs Update Launches July

    'Gay Tony' Returns With 'GTA Online' Nightclubs Update on July 24

    Mattel is launching a line of “Mario Kart”-themed Hot Wheels cars next year, the toymaker told Mashable on Wednesday. The licensed toys made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con, and can be seen in-person at both the Mattel and Nintendo booths for the duration of the convention, which is being held from July 18 to […]

  • SuperData: Despite Strong Oculus Go Sales,

    Despite Strong Oculus Go Sales, VR Fever Is Cooling (Analyst)

    Mattel is launching a line of “Mario Kart”-themed Hot Wheels cars next year, the toymaker told Mashable on Wednesday. The licensed toys made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con, and can be seen in-person at both the Mattel and Nintendo booths for the duration of the convention, which is being held from July 18 to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad