‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Gets Nintendo Labo Support

Nintendo released a free software update on Tuesday that adds Labo support to “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

Now, players can control their in-game vehicles by using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. All they have to do is select the “Nintendo Labo” icon on the game’s title screen after downloading the patch. This will take them to a menu where they can select Toy-Con has the control type.

Turning the motorbike’s handlebars while racing will change direction, twisting the right handlebar accelerates, and the various Joy-Con buttons are used for items, brakes, and drifting, Nintendo said. Up to four players can use their own motorbikes and Joy-Cons during a face.

Nintendo is holding a new contest alongside the “Mario Kart” update. It announced the categories for the second Nintendo Labo Creators Contest on Tuesday — best gaming experience using Toy-Con Garage and best Toy-Con musical instrument. Participants have a chance to win a specially designed, collectible cardboard-inspired Nintendo Switch system. People interested in competing can learn more about the contest and upload submissions here.

Nintendo Labo is a series of DIY kits designed to work with Nintendo’s Switch console. The Variety Kit costs $70 and allows kids (or the young at heart) to put together cardboard model cars, a fishing rod, a piano, and more. The Robot Kit ($80) turns into a backpack and visor.

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is the first non-Labo Switch game to get Toy-Con support. Nintendo said more titles will be compatible with the DIY toy kits in the future.