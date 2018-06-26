‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Gets Nintendo Labo Support

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo released a free software update on Tuesday that adds Labo support to “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

Now, players can control their in-game vehicles by using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. All they have to do is select the “Nintendo Labo” icon on the game’s title screen after downloading the patch. This will take them to a menu where they can select Toy-Con has the control type.

Turning the motorbike’s handlebars while racing will change direction, twisting the right handlebar accelerates, and the various Joy-Con buttons are used for items, brakes, and drifting, Nintendo said. Up to four players can use their own motorbikes and Joy-Cons during a face.

Nintendo is holding a new contest alongside the “Mario Kart” update. It announced the categories for the second Nintendo Labo Creators Contest on Tuesday — best gaming experience using Toy-Con Garage and best Toy-Con musical instrument. Participants have a chance to win a specially designed, collectible cardboard-inspired Nintendo Switch system. People interested in competing can learn more about the contest and upload submissions here.

Nintendo Labo is a series of DIY kits designed to work with Nintendo’s Switch console. The Variety Kit costs $70 and allows kids (or the young at heart) to put together cardboard model cars, a fishing rod, a piano, and more. The Robot Kit ($80) turns into a backpack and visor.

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is the first non-Labo Switch game to get Toy-Con support. Nintendo said more titles will be compatible with the DIY toy kits in the future.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Gets Nintendo

    'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Gets Nintendo Labo Support

    Nintendo released a free software update on Tuesday that adds Labo support to “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Now, players can control their in-game vehicles by using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. All they have to do is select the “Nintendo Labo” icon on the game’s title screen after downloading the patch. […]

  • 'Dead Cells' Now On Mac And

    Action-Platformer 'Dead Cells' Now On Mac And Linux, Price Increase On The Way

    Nintendo released a free software update on Tuesday that adds Labo support to “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Now, players can control their in-game vehicles by using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. All they have to do is select the “Nintendo Labo” icon on the game’s title screen after downloading the patch. […]

  • 'Cyberpunk 2077' Series Dissects Pivotal Moments

    'Cyberpunk 2077' Series Dissects Pivotal Moments From E3 2018 Trailer

    Nintendo released a free software update on Tuesday that adds Labo support to “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Now, players can control their in-game vehicles by using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. All they have to do is select the “Nintendo Labo” icon on the game’s title screen after downloading the patch. […]

  • Overwatch

    Blizzard Granted Patent for 'Overwatch' Scoring Method

    Nintendo released a free software update on Tuesday that adds Labo support to “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Now, players can control their in-game vehicles by using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. All they have to do is select the “Nintendo Labo” icon on the game’s title screen after downloading the patch. […]

  • Nightclubs Are Coming To 'GTA Online's'

    Nightclubs Bring New Music to 'Grand Theft Auto Online's' Los Santos in July

    Nintendo released a free software update on Tuesday that adds Labo support to “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Now, players can control their in-game vehicles by using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. All they have to do is select the “Nintendo Labo” icon on the game’s title screen after downloading the patch. […]

  • Tencent: Mobile Esports is the Next

    Tencent: Mobile Esports Is the Next Big Thing

    Nintendo released a free software update on Tuesday that adds Labo support to “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Now, players can control their in-game vehicles by using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. All they have to do is select the “Nintendo Labo” icon on the game’s title screen after downloading the patch. […]

  • 'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' Unplayable on

    'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' Unplayable on Mac Due to DRM Limits

    Nintendo released a free software update on Tuesday that adds Labo support to “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Now, players can control their in-game vehicles by using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. All they have to do is select the “Nintendo Labo” icon on the game’s title screen after downloading the patch. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad