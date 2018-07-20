‘Breath Of The Wild’s’ Motorcycle Races To ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is getting some crossover downloadable content with “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” A new update available now lets racers compete using the Master Cycle Zero and Champion’s Tunic Link.

The update also includes the Ancient Tires and Paraglider parts, Nintendo said in a tweet on Friday.

This is “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s” second significant bit of downloadable content recently. Last month, Nintendo released a free patch that added Labo support to the game. Labo is Nintendo’s new DIY cardboard construction toy line designed to work with Switch software. The “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” DLC lets players control their in-game vehicles using the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Labo’s Variety kit. The Variety Kit costs $70 and also includes a model piano, fishing rod, and more. “Mario Kart” is the first non-Labo Switch game to get Toy-Con support. Nintendo said it will add more compatible titles in the future.

This is also not the first crossover DLC for “Breath of the Wild.” Last year, Link’s blue Champion Tunic, the Master Sword, and the Hylian Shield made their way into the Switch port of Bethesda’s role-playing game “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.” Players can unlock the gear with an amiibo or by climbing to the highest point in Skyrim, The Throat of the World, and opening a chest there.

“Breath of the Wild” also got a limited-time crossover side quest with Monolith Soft’s massive RPG “Xenoblade Chronicles 2.” Players who completed the quest were rewarded with an outfit for Link inspired by “Xenoblade’s” protagonist, Rex.

