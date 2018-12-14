‘MapleStory’ Finally Gets Its Villain after a Decade of Waiting

“MapleStory,” the long-running free-to-play MMO launched to North America in 2005, will finally introduce the villain that has played a key role in its narrative for over a decade, Nexon announced.

The Black Mage arrives with the release of a new update now out in North America. The update was released in Korea this summer.

Players who are level 200 or higher and who have completed their fifth job advancement – a profession level which has been increased in this update for each class – will be able to access two new zones within “MapleStory’s” Tenebris area: the Labyrinth of Suffering and the final Tenebris area named Limina. Once the Maple Alliance gathers enough Determination to power up the Spark of Determination, the Black Mage Boss Battle will arise.

But it will be difficult to damage him and he won’t be killed in a single fight. Now in Big Boss form, the Black Mage’s health points are in fact shared across all servers and players and will require players across all servers to hack away. It’s only once his health is low enough he will adopt an alternate form where he can wield new powers. The final stage in this narrative is likely to arrive next year.

In addition, the update adds new defense missions to the game. The first, Flame Bird Support sees players summon a flame bird to defeat monsters. Twilight Defense, a new multi-character mission, features 2-4 characters join forces against enemies using cannons from atop castle walls. Finally, in Battle at Sea players must defeat enemies on ships within the time limit.

This update comes not long after the release of MapleStory 2 to PC globally on Oct. 10. The sequel to the popular 2D Nexon role-playing game combines the colorful “MapleStory” universe with a “Minecraft”-like 3D block universe that has plenty of ways to create and customize characters.