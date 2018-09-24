Andy Serkis, Weta Workshop, AT&T, More Among Magic Leap Con’s First Speakers

Augmented reality startup Magic Leap is holding the first-ever L.E.A.P. Conference (a.k.a. Leapcon) in Los Angeles on Oct. 9-10. It will let developers “delve deeper into the magic of mixed reality, and learn more from Magic Leap’s plethora of partners,” the company said in a recent blog post.

Actor Andy Serkis (“The Lord of the Rings,” “Black Panther”) will speak at the event, along with Weta Workshop co-founder Richard Taylor and AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan. Magic Leap said it will announce additional speakers over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, studios like Wingnut AR and Funomena will “highlight design considerations for building mixed reality content, and the importance of integrating spatial computing into projects for various verticals.”

“The ultimate aim of L.E.A.P. is to educate and inspire,” Magic Leap said. “We want developers to walk away excited about creating compelling new experiences for Magic Leap One Creator Edition, and confident in how to do it. This is why we’ll be hosting breakout sessions that cover both the creative and technical processes. Creative will cover design, creativity and the design considerations needed for building in mixed reality. Technical will focus on all things tech and explore the development tools available with Magic Leap One Creator Edition.”

People who attend sessions can also get a sneak peek at upcoming content and chat with creators from Epic, ILMxLAB, Sigur Rós, The New York Times, Unity, Wayfair, Weta Workshop, and more.

Applications to attend L.E.A.P. are apparently closed, according to the official website, but Magic Leap is promising more details soon. Variety will also be at the conference and will provide coverage.

L.E.A.P. Conference sessions are listed below:

Design & Creative

Roundtable: Design Best Practices for Mixed Reality

Presenters:

Graeme Devine, Aleissia Laidacker, Brian Schwab, Jeremy Vanhoozer, James Powderly, Savannah Niles, Colman Bryant, and James Everett

Overview:

Graeme Devine will host a roundtable discussion where he’ll be joined by Magic Leap’s top designers. The team will discuss a variety of points of view on particular design challenges and best practices for mixed reality and spatial computing.

Experimenting with Inputs

Presenters:

Vu Ha, Alex Elsayad, and Tushar Arora

Overview:

Learn about several different input schemes that Magic Leap One: Creator Edition is capable of supporting, and what has been tried and tested over the years. Inputs to be covered include headpose, hand, controller, eye gaze, IOT and voice. Together, we’ll discuss useful mechanics, implementations and specific use cases for each input type.

Panel: Creating Spatial Audio For Magic Leap

Presenters:

Anastasia Devana, Dave Shumway, Stephanie Engelbrecht, Paul Corley, Bill Rudolph, Stephen Mangiat

Overview:

Developing soundscapes for experiences on the Spatial Computing platform presents new challenges and opportunities. This panel discussion brings together audio creators from very different backgrounds working on four different experiences for Magic Leap One: Create, Tonandi, Dr. G, and System UI. They will share what they learned while crafting spatial audio in this new medium, what worked and what didn’t, and provide valuable first-hand insights that will help creators jump-start audio design in their experiences.

Panel: The Making of: Create

Presenters:

Jeremy Vanhoozer, Javier Busto, Dave Shumway, Martin Smith, Joe Olson

Overview:

Step behind the scenes of a delightful and simple experience that gets people comfortable with MR. Working At Scale. This panel will explore the process of developing the Create experience for Magic Leap One. Starting with the early days of narrowing down the concept, to moving through the challenging production phase and ending with last minute design decisions right before launch. This will be an open and honest discussion, highlighting both the successes and failures that came together to make Create the perfect introductory experience to Magic Leap’s spatial computing.

The Art and Design of Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders

Presenters:

Greg Broadmore, Jimmy Baird, Brian Jennings, Simon Baker, Jordan Carlton, Steve Lambert

Overview:

Join artists and designers from the Weta Workshop and Magic Leap team based in New Zealand as they take you on a guided tour through their journey to create Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders. From the early days of research and development through prototyping and into production, the team will discuss what worked and what caused glorious explosions. This overview of the many paths explored by the Invaders team will help illuminate the beginning of attendees own journeys into mixed reality.

ILMxLAB’s Galactic Lessons with Mixed Reality Storytelling

Presenter:

Michael Koperwas

Overview:

Learn all about the insights and learnings from Magic Leap’s collaboration with ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment division, and their innovative approaches to storytelling in this new medium.

The Invisible Black: Creating Compelling Content in Mixed Reality

Presenters:

Na Song, Andy Shen

Overview:

Discover how to create optimal 3D visuals for Magic Leap hardware. Wingnut AR’s asset and lighting team will take you on a technical and creative journey to achieving the most compelling imagery for their demo Pest Control.

Creativity for Emerging Platforms

Presenter:

Robin Hunicke

Overview:

Funomena’s Designer and CEO, Robin Hunicke, will discuss the lessons she has learned about creative development while working on an emerging platform. This will cover topics such as working on in-flight hardware, building team cultures that remain calm in the face of moving targets, and designing new affordances without leaning on tired UX tropes. Robin will also talk about developing a studio that embraces iteration, and how inclusive and diverse hiring helps increase a team’s ability to problem-solve under uncertainty while still generating broad ideas.

Technical

A Practical Guide Getting Started with Magic Leap and UE4

Presenters:

Chance Ivey, Nick Whiting

Overview:

Discover how to take full advantage of all the features UE4 has to offer spatial computing, and how to leverage many of Magic Leap One’s unique features. This will include learning all the tips and tricks for optimizing projects for the best performance and results.

3D Engine Integration using Vulkan

Presenters:

Mick Orbik, Michael Liebenow, and guests

Overview:

A top AAA game development studio working on a new title will walk developers through the process to take an existing, high-end engine and port it to ML1. Focus will be given to how Vulkan was both an asset and any issues which they ran into during the engine porting process.

Rapid Productivity with Zero Iteration and Environment Kit

Presenters:

Chris Steinberg, Maria Montenegro

Overview:

Learn to utilize the Zero Iteration workflow and Environment Kit to increase your teams productivity when developing applications for Magic Leap One.

CPU Optimizations in Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders and Create

Presenters:

Randall Hand, Joe O’ Sullivan, Tim McSweeney, Brian Sox.

Overview:

Review and explore the system architecture of Magic Leap One. Learn about optimization techniques employed by Magic Leap Studios’ Create and Weta Workshop’s Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders, to improve performance and create finely tuned mixed reality experiences.

High Performance Graphics Optimizations in Tónandi

Presenters:

Mike Tucker, Blake Taylor, John Cannon

Overview:

The GPU in Magic Leap One is a powerful tool when used wisely. Learn from the developers of Tonandi how to get the most out of it while maintaining the required framerate. This talk provides performance tips and guidelines with a focus on what was done in the development of GPU simulations in Tónandi.

Lumin OS Perception

Presenters:

Jean-Yves Bouguet, Anush Mohan, David Molyneaux

Overview:

Learn how to take full advantage of the computer vision and perception capabilities within Lumin OS. Discover best practices for leveraging headpose and world reconstruction in your applications.

Lumin OS: Mixed Reality and the Web

Presenters:

Genevieve Mak, David Doepp, Shrenik Sadalgi, Karthik Patanjali

Overview:

Learn how to build incredible mind-blowing 3D web experiences for Magic Leap’s native web browser, Helio, with minimal code. Learn about in-house experiments, along with how The New York Times is revolutionizing storytelling and Wayfair is creating a new paradigm for e-commerce using the spatial web.

Best Practices for working with Unity and Magic Leap

Presenters:

Dan Miller, Abhijit Lothe

Overview:

Learn how to combine Magic Leap features with the power and flexibility of the Unity Engine to create exciting spatial computing experiences. Discover how to steer through common problems and follow the best practices to create a professional looking application that runs efficiently.

Welcome to the Shared Reality

Presenters:

Karen Stolzenberg, Jehangir Tajik, Rohit Talwalkar, Colman Bryan

Overview:

An overview of how to design and build shared experiences for Magic Leap One. Join us as we share developer strategies for Casting in the Landscape, content localization and multiplayer immersive applications. We’ll reveal use cases, tools and features to help you create content that can be shared with other users.

Lumin OS Application Development

Presenters:

Leonid Zolotarev, Victor Ng-Thow-Hing, Praveen Babu, Lorena Pazmino

Overview:

See how a complete project was built against the concepts of Lumin Runtime. This will include which features are unique to Lumin Runtime, and how 3D developers can leverage them to build apps for Magic Leap’s Universe, so that they interact with the Magic Leap Landscape in Lumin OS.