‘Madden NFL 2019’ Championship Series Kicks Off Tuesday

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Electronic Arts

The “Madden NFL 2019” Championship Series is set for Tuesday, according to a press release.

The kickoff coincides with the release of the “Madden NFL 19” Hall of Fame edition, which launches Aug. 7 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The standard edition of “Madden NFL 19” will launch Aug. 10.

ESPN will be broadcasting select tournaments from the Madden Championship Series (MCS) across its various networks.

Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the EA Competitive Gaming Division commented on the anticipated growth of the Championship Series.

“Last year a record three million players competed in the MCS and our broadcasts reached NFL fans in droves through digital and linear programming on platforms like ESPN,” said Sitrin. “In partnership with the NFL and its 32 teams, we accelerate competitive Madden’s growth. We’ve elevated our marquee event in the Madden NFL 19 Club Championship, increased the tournaments throughout the year and extended the length of the season to engage fans with more opportunities to compete.”
The “Madden NFL 19” Club Championship will give players the opportunity to represent their team of choice, as it will have 32 competitors, one from each NFL team, face off. The event is open to those 16 and up who are residents of the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, or Germany.
Gameplay enhancements for the new “Madden” include the new Real Player Motion system, which makes the on-screen athletes move and act like their real-world counterparts. Unfortunately, gameplay has not been a big point of discussion for “Madden” as of late.

“Madden NFL 19” recently stirred some controversy last Friday when it was found that free agent Colin Kaepernick’s name was very obviously bleeped out of a Big Sean verse in the song “Big Bank,” featured on the game’s soundtrack.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Gaming

  • 'Madden NFL 2019' Championship Series Kicking

    'Madden NFL 2019' Championship Series Kicks Off Tuesday

    The “Madden NFL 2019” Championship Series is set for Tuesday, according to a press release. The kickoff coincides with the release of the “Madden NFL 19” Hall of Fame edition, which launches Aug. 7 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The standard edition of “Madden NFL 19” will launch Aug. 10. ESPN will be broadcasting […]

  • Nintendo Hosting a 'Super Smash Bros.

    Nintendo Hosting 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Direct This Week

    The “Madden NFL 2019” Championship Series is set for Tuesday, according to a press release. The kickoff coincides with the release of the “Madden NFL 19” Hall of Fame edition, which launches Aug. 7 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The standard edition of “Madden NFL 19” will launch Aug. 10. ESPN will be broadcasting […]

  • Colin Kaepernick's Name Bleeped Out of

    Colin Kaepernick's Name Conspicuously Bleeped Out of 'Madden NFL 19' Track

    The “Madden NFL 2019” Championship Series is set for Tuesday, according to a press release. The kickoff coincides with the release of the “Madden NFL 19” Hall of Fame edition, which launches Aug. 7 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The standard edition of “Madden NFL 19” will launch Aug. 10. ESPN will be broadcasting […]

  • 'Fortnite' Avoiding Google Play Store's 30%

    'Fortnite' Avoiding Google Play Store's 30% Cut on Android Version

    The “Madden NFL 2019” Championship Series is set for Tuesday, according to a press release. The kickoff coincides with the release of the “Madden NFL 19” Hall of Fame edition, which launches Aug. 7 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The standard edition of “Madden NFL 19” will launch Aug. 10. ESPN will be broadcasting […]

  • Watch Dream Fighting Video Game Match-Ups

    Watch Dream Fighting Video Game Match-Ups at Inaugural 'Fight Club'

    The “Madden NFL 2019” Championship Series is set for Tuesday, according to a press release. The kickoff coincides with the release of the “Madden NFL 19” Hall of Fame edition, which launches Aug. 7 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The standard edition of “Madden NFL 19” will launch Aug. 10. ESPN will be broadcasting […]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Multiplayer Beta Now Live On PS4

    The “Madden NFL 2019” Championship Series is set for Tuesday, according to a press release. The kickoff coincides with the release of the “Madden NFL 19” Hall of Fame edition, which launches Aug. 7 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The standard edition of “Madden NFL 19” will launch Aug. 10. ESPN will be broadcasting […]

  • Ninja Is The First Twitch Streamer

    Ninja Is The First Twitch Streamer To Reach 10 Million Followers

    The “Madden NFL 2019” Championship Series is set for Tuesday, according to a press release. The kickoff coincides with the release of the “Madden NFL 19” Hall of Fame edition, which launches Aug. 7 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The standard edition of “Madden NFL 19” will launch Aug. 10. ESPN will be broadcasting […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad