‘Madden NFL 2019’ Championship Series Kicks Off Tuesday

The “Madden NFL 2019” Championship Series is set for Tuesday, according to a press release.

The kickoff coincides with the release of the “Madden NFL 19” Hall of Fame edition, which launches Aug. 7 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The standard edition of “Madden NFL 19” will launch Aug. 10.

ESPN will be broadcasting select tournaments from the Madden Championship Series (MCS) across its various networks.

Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the EA Competitive Gaming Division commented on the anticipated growth of the Championship Series.

“Last year a record three million players competed in the MCS and our broadcasts reached NFL fans in droves through digital and linear programming on platforms like ESPN,” said Sitrin. “In partnership with the NFL and its 32 teams, we accelerate competitive Madden’s growth. We’ve elevated our marquee event in the Madden NFL 19 Club Championship, increased the tournaments throughout the year and extended the length of the season to engage fans with more opportunities to compete.”

The “Madden NFL 19” Club Championship will give players the opportunity to represent their team of choice, as it will have 32 competitors, one from each NFL team, face off. The event is open to those 16 and up who are residents of the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, or Germany.

Gameplay enhancements for the new “Madden” include the new Real Player Motion system, which makes the on-screen athletes move and act like their real-world counterparts. Unfortunately, gameplay has not been a big point of discussion for “Madden” as of late.

“Madden NFL 19” recently stirred some controversy last Friday when it was found that free agent Colin Kaepernick’s name was very obviously bleeped out of a Big Sean verse in the song “Big Bank,” featured on the game’s soundtrack.