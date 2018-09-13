‘Luigi’s Mansion 3’ Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is working on a new adventure featuring everyone’s favorite cowardly plumber Luigi, it announced during a Nintendo Direct on Thursday. “Luigi’s Mansion 3” (which is apparently a working title) is coming to Switch. Nintendo said it will reveal more about the game at a later date. Developing…
