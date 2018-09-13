‘Luigi’s Mansion 3’ Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is working on a new adventure featuring everyone’s favorite cowardly plumber Luigi, it announced during a Nintendo Direct on Thursday.

“Luigi’s Mansion 3” (which is apparently a working title) is coming to Switch. Nintendo said it will reveal more about the game at a later date.

  'Luigi's Mansion 3' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

    'Luigi's Mansion 3' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

  • Twitch Hires Its First Head of

    Twitch Hires Its First Head of Diversity And Inclusion

  • The Game Awards and Facebook Plan

    The Game Awards and Facebook Plan to Recognize 'Global Gaming Citizens'

  Riot Employees Skeptical About Company Culture Change (Report)

    Riot Employees Skeptical About Company Culture Change (Report)

