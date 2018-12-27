×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Long-Lost NES Port of ‘SimCity’ Resurfaces After 27 Years

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

A rare NES port of Will Wright’s 1989 building game “SimCity” has surfaced after 27 years, thanks to the efforts of preservationists from the Video Game History Foundation.

The port was announced alongside its 16-bit SNES cousin and made a brief appearance at the Winter Consumer Electronics Show in 1991, but it was cancelled shortly after, Video Game History Foundation founder Frank Cifaldi explained in a recent blog post. People believed the port was completely lost, until a cartridge containing an unfinished version appeared at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo in 2017.

Video game preservationists were given a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to digitize the game, Cifaldi said, and they’re now sharing it with the rest of the world.

The Nintendo port contained a few memorable additions that helped shape future installments in the series, including a cartoon virtual adviser named Dr. Wright (obviously based on creator Will Wright), the ability to take out bank loans, and a much-needed sense of progression. But, what really makes “SimCity NES” special, Cifaldi said, is the insight it gives on the collaboration between two legendary game developers, Will Wright and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto.

“Think about this. In 1990, two famous game designers from opposite ends of the globe sat down and collaborated,” he said. “The guy who just shipped ‘SimCity,’ probably the most famous computer game at the time, and the guy who just shipped ‘Super Mario Bros. 3,’ probably the most famous console game of the time, came together briefly to combine forces on a project.”

Cifaldi’s post has a lot more interesting tidbits and it’s worth checking out for a glimpse into gaming’s history.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Gaming

  • 'Tekken' Producer to Supervise Bandai Namco

    'Tekken' Producer to Supervise Bandai Namco Esports Strategy Team

    Long-time “Tekken” series producer Katsuhiro Harada is now the leader and supervisor of publisher Bandai Namco’s fighting game esports strategy team, he announced on Twitter Thursday. Bandai Namco is committed to expanding the community and tournament scenes for three of its fighting franchises, Harada said. Namely, “Dragon Ball FighterZ,” “Tekken,” and “SoulCalibur.” “First I would [...]

  • Long-Lost NES Port of 'SimCity' Resurfaces

    Long-Lost NES Port of 'SimCity' Resurfaces After 27 Years

    A rare NES port of Will Wright’s 1989 building game “SimCity” has surfaced after 27 years, thanks to the efforts of preservationists from the Video Game History Foundation. The port was announced alongside its 16-bit SNES cousin and made a brief appearance at the Winter Consumer Electronics Show in 1991, but it was cancelled shortly [...]

  • Best Indie Video Games of 2018

    Five Video Game Indie Stunners You May Have Missed This Year

    Over the past ten years, as the market democratized and many boundaries to entry were shattered by changing conditions, the world of video games has become increasingly stratified. At the top, there are still the massive triple-A releases that demand billboards and headlines all around the world, aggregations of popular trends stitched together by mega-studios [...]

  • Hadestown review

    Cliff Bleszinski Is Co-Producing the Broadway Musical 'Hadestown'

    Updated: “Gears of War” creator Cliff Bleszinski has a new gig. He’s co-producing the Broadway musical “Hadestown,” he announced on Twitter Wednesday. “News! I’m officially co-producing this show. That’s my next gig! (Crazy, eh?!)” he said. “It’s on Spotify, give it a go. It’s fantastic!” NEWS! I'm officially co-producing this show. That's my next gig! (Crazy, [...]

  • Your Roomba Can Now Create 'Doom'

    Your Roomba Can Now Create 'Doom' Levels Thanks to New Tool 'Doomba'

    Veteran game developer Rich Whitehouse found a way to turn Roomba tracking data into randomized “Doom” maps, he revealed in a blog post on Monday. Called “Doomba,” the script utilizes a Roomba’s mapping functionality and Noesis — a tool Whitehouse created for previewing and converting between hundreds of model, image, and animation formats — to [...]

  • Ubisoft's 'Steep' Headlines PS Plus Free

    Ubisoft's 'Steep' Headlines PS Plus Free Games Lineup in January

    Extreme sports game “Steep” leads PlayStation Plus’ free games lineup in January, Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday. “Steep” features an open world and focuses on player vs. player competition. It first launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2016 to mixed reviews. Many critics praised its impressive snowy environments, but said [...]

  • 'Fallout 76' Cheaters Can Apparently Reverse

    'Fallout 76' Cheaters Can Apparently Reverse Bans With Homework

    Bethesda Game Studios recently banned some players who were cheating or modding in the online role-playing game “Fallout 76.” But, if the guilty parties want back into the developer’s good graces, they can appeal their account closures by writing an essay, according to YouTuber JuiceHead. Although JuiceHead’s video focuses mainly on whether or not players [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad