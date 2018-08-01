‘Lords of the Fallen 2’ Developer Defiant Studios Will Scrap Existing Work From Prior Team

Lords of the Fallen 2” developer Defiant Studios is going back to the drawing board for the follow-up to the 2014 action role-playing game. According to managing director David Grijns, the team is taking something of a “reset” and scrapping the existing design work by former project leader Tomasz Gop and the rest of the team. While the overall game theme and genre will be unchanged, the team is starting fresh with new content.

“It’s a new engine – Unreal 4 – and a new team,” Grijns told Eurogamer. “A team which does not have a long and illustrious background in action RPG development, but we actually see it as a strength.” The current Defiant Studios lineup consists of Grijns and co-founder Roland Lesterlin as well, who helped found Avalanche New York in 2011. They worked on Just Cause 4 ahead of departing in 2016, so the action role-playing genre is a new venture for them.

The goal with Defiant is to approach the “Souls-like” genre that From Software helped popularize, as according to Grijns the developer “rules the roost” with that particular type of game. The team is excited to rise to the challenge and work on a follow-up that incorporates elements of the “Souls” genre with new concepts as well. According to Lesterlin, the opportunity to “expand the fanbase” exists with this new title, and as such the team wants to show fans “something a little bit new.”

Currently, there is no release date set for “Lords of the Fallen 2,” though with a small team at Defiant Studios it looks like players interested in trying the game out might have to wait a bit to see the project when it comes to fruition.

The original “Lords of the Fallen” was developed by Deck13 Interactive and CI Games, and received fairly positive reviews upon its debut in 2014. Critics praised it as a “surprising sleeper” and noted how it “borrowed” from the pre-established Souls franchise.

