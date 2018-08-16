Looney Tunes Battle Game on Deck from Warner Bros., Scopely

Get ready to do battle with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Yosemite Sam, Tweety Bird and other Looney Tunes characters — complete with plummeting ACME anvils, exploding presents, and giant space lasers.

Mobile game “Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem,” slated to be released this fall, will bring together more 70 characters from WB’s Looney Tunes franchise to wage prank-combat and cause other mischief. In the role-playing game, users collect and battle with characters that have ridiculous, unique abilities to fight against each other in different game modes. Players also can build personalized “Toon Towns” in the app.

The game is being published by Scopely under a pact with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and it’s developed in partnership with Brazil’s Aquiris Game Studio.

“The Looney Tunes are literally timeless, and the originators of over-the-top, animated slapstick comedy,” said Tim O’Brien, Scopely’s chief revenue officer. “‘World of Mayhem’ perfectly integrates that trademark contemporary humor into a mobile experience that gamers of all levels can pick up and play, while offering the deep multiplayer RPG combat and builder gameplay that will engage them for months and years.”

Warner Bros. saw a “unique opportunity to work with Scopely to offer a game that combines the [Looney Tunes] uniquely cartoonish mayhem with the accessible yet deep, RPG-style gameplay that today’s adult gamer craves,” commented David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

“Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem” is available for pre-registration on Google Play, and will be available as a free download on both iOS and Android this fall. The free-to-play game will include in-app purchases, which is a typical industry model.

L.A.-based Scopely is now valued at more than $700 million, after it closed a $160 million Series C round. Investors include Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners, Evolution Media, Greenspring Associates and Horizons Ventures.

The company, founded in 2011, has produced several top-grossing games, including “The Walking Dead: Road to Survival,” an RPG based on AMC’s hit TV show; “WWE: Champions,” a puzzle-matching role-playing game; “Wheel of Fortune Free Play”; and “Yahtzee! With Buddies.”