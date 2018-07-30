London Spitfire Claim First ‘Overwatch’ League Championship, Bon Jovi Was There to See it Happen

The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]
The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]
The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]
The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]
The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]
The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]
The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]