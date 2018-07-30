London Spitfire Claim First ‘Overwatch’ League Championship, Bon Jovi Was There to See it Happen

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment
The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday.
The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, meaning that the winner was whichever team could first win two best-of-five matches.
Over 22,000 attendees were at the two-day event, which featured musical acts from DJ Khaled, DJ Mick, and DJ Envy. A few celebrities also made appearances, including Jon Bon Jovi and D’Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets.
Overwatch” fans from all over were able to watch the London Spitfire’s triumph as the Grand Finals matches were broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN 2, Disney XD, and streamed on TwitchThe event also marked a significant milestone for esports, as the finals were aired during primetime tv slots.
The Overwatch League Finals were held at the culmination of the 40-match regular season, which started back in January. Six teams were chosen from the playoffs held at the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles. The London Spitfire and the Philadelphia Fusion entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and No. 6 seed, respectively. So it would seem both teams have come far since the regular season.
The London Spitfire scored a $1 million dollar prize for the championship title, while the Philadelphia Fusion earned a $400,000 dollar second prize.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • Check Out This 'Fortnite' Laser Tag

    Check Out This 'Fortnite' Laser Tag Experience In The U.K.

    The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]

  • Olivia Munn Recognizes Choir Rendition of

    Olivia Munn Awards Choir Rendition of 'Civilization IV' Theme on 'America's Got Talent'

    The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]

  • 'Taiko no Tatsujin' Rhythm Game Series

    'Taiko No Tatsujin' Rhythm Game Series Returns to West With Two New Games

    The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]

  • Female Basketball Players Are Coming To

    Female Basketball Players Are Coming to 'NBA Live 19'

    The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]

  • 'Vampyr' Is Getting A Story Mode

    'Vampyr' Is Getting a Story Mode and a Hard Mode This Summer

    The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]

  • HTC Vive Pro VR headset

    VR Is Not Dying, Says HTC

    The Overwatch League’s first championship title was taken by the London Spitfire on Saturday. The UK team beat out the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the final score at 3-0. The London Spitfire clearly dominated the competition, as the winner was chosen based on a best-of-three series, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad