Logitech Acquires Mic Giant, Blue, For $117 million

Logitech announced on Monday that it acquired microphone manufacturer, Blue Microphones.

The Verge reports the tech company – the portfolio for which already includes brands like Astro Gaming, Jaybird, Logitech G, and Ultimate Ears – purchased Blue for $117 million “in cash”.

“For Logitech, this is a new space. But, at the same time, it’s not at all. Gamers are already using our Logitech G webcams to stream,” the tech firm said in a blog post on its website. “People are video calling with friends and family thanks to Logitech every day. And in business, our audio and video know-how is apparent every time a video meeting takes place at the office.

“Joining up with Blue and their microphone lines is a logical adjacent opportunity with great synergies.”

Blue, described by Logitech as “a leader in studio-quality microphones these past 20 years”, is behind popular USB mics like Yeti and Snowball, as used by professional recording artists like Bob Dylan and Imagine Dragons.

“With Logitech’s vast resources and incredible reach, Blue will be on a much bigger stage from the beginning,” said Blue CEO, John Maier on Blue’s own website. “The end result is fulfilling our ultimate purpose – helping as many of our users find and amplify their voice as we can!”

