‘Life Is Strange’ Is Now On Android With Full Controller Support

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

Dontnod Entertainment’s award-winning adventure game “Life is Strange” is now available on Android and comes with full controller support, publisher Square Enix announced on Thursday.

The port was developed by Ukraine-based studio Black Wing Foundation and it also features full touch screen integration, along with an in-game photo mode and the ability to share progress on social media.

Android users can experience the first episode for free, Square Enix said. Episode 2 is currently available at a promotional price of $0.99. Episodes 3-5 are available for $4.99. Additionally, people can also grab “Life is Strange” season passes for up to 43% off right now. The game only supports devices running Android 6.0 and OpenGL 3.1, however, and it requires ARM 64 and a minimum of 2GB RAM.

“Life is Strange” launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2015 to much critical acclaim, with many calling it one of the best modern day adventure games. All five episodes are also currently available on iOS. They follow the story of budding photographer Max Caulfield who reunites with her best friend, Chloe Price, and discovers the ability to rewind time. The pair investigate the disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, and say “hella” a lot.

The episodic game won numerous awards, including performance of the year at the 2015 Golden Joystick Awards; The Game Awards games for impact award; and game of the year and most significant impact at the 2016 Games For Change Awards.

Dontnod is working on a sequel, “Life is Strange 2.” That’s scheduled to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in September.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • 'Life Is Strange' Is Now On

    'Life Is Strange' Is Now On Android With Full Controller Support

    Dontnod Entertainment’s award-winning adventure game “Life is Strange” is now available on Android and comes with full controller support, publisher Square Enix announced on Thursday. The port was developed by Ukraine-based studio Black Wing Foundation and it also features full touch screen integration, along with an in-game photo mode and the ability to share progress […]

  • US Air Force Holding Events for

    U.S Air Force Holding Events for 'CS:GO' Team in Recruiting Effort

    Dontnod Entertainment’s award-winning adventure game “Life is Strange” is now available on Android and comes with full controller support, publisher Square Enix announced on Thursday. The port was developed by Ukraine-based studio Black Wing Foundation and it also features full touch screen integration, along with an in-game photo mode and the ability to share progress […]

  • 'Minecraft' Composer Releases Single from Upcoming

    'Minecraft' Composer Releases Single From Upcoming Solo Album

    Dontnod Entertainment’s award-winning adventure game “Life is Strange” is now available on Android and comes with full controller support, publisher Square Enix announced on Thursday. The port was developed by Ukraine-based studio Black Wing Foundation and it also features full touch screen integration, along with an in-game photo mode and the ability to share progress […]

  • Video Games Offer Unique Way Forward

    Video Games Offer Unique Way Forward for Journalists

    Dontnod Entertainment’s award-winning adventure game “Life is Strange” is now available on Android and comes with full controller support, publisher Square Enix announced on Thursday. The port was developed by Ukraine-based studio Black Wing Foundation and it also features full touch screen integration, along with an in-game photo mode and the ability to share progress […]

  • 'GTA Online's' Nightclubs Update Launches July

    'Gay Tony' Returns With 'GTA Online' Nightclubs Update on July 24

    Dontnod Entertainment’s award-winning adventure game “Life is Strange” is now available on Android and comes with full controller support, publisher Square Enix announced on Thursday. The port was developed by Ukraine-based studio Black Wing Foundation and it also features full touch screen integration, along with an in-game photo mode and the ability to share progress […]

  • SuperData: Despite Strong Oculus Go Sales,

    Despite Strong Oculus Go Sales, VR Fever Is Cooling (Analyst)

    Dontnod Entertainment’s award-winning adventure game “Life is Strange” is now available on Android and comes with full controller support, publisher Square Enix announced on Thursday. The port was developed by Ukraine-based studio Black Wing Foundation and it also features full touch screen integration, along with an in-game photo mode and the ability to share progress […]

  • 'Overwatch' Characters Getting Balanced Out

    'Overwatch' Brigitte, Mercy, Others Get New Balancing

    Dontnod Entertainment’s award-winning adventure game “Life is Strange” is now available on Android and comes with full controller support, publisher Square Enix announced on Thursday. The port was developed by Ukraine-based studio Black Wing Foundation and it also features full touch screen integration, along with an in-game photo mode and the ability to share progress […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad