‘Life Is Strange’ Is Now On Android With Full Controller Support

Dontnod Entertainment’s award-winning adventure game “Life is Strange” is now available on Android and comes with full controller support, publisher Square Enix announced on Thursday.

The port was developed by Ukraine-based studio Black Wing Foundation and it also features full touch screen integration, along with an in-game photo mode and the ability to share progress on social media.

Android users can experience the first episode for free, Square Enix said. Episode 2 is currently available at a promotional price of $0.99. Episodes 3-5 are available for $4.99. Additionally, people can also grab “Life is Strange” season passes for up to 43% off right now. The game only supports devices running Android 6.0 and OpenGL 3.1, however, and it requires ARM 64 and a minimum of 2GB RAM.

“Life is Strange” launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2015 to much critical acclaim, with many calling it one of the best modern day adventure games. All five episodes are also currently available on iOS. They follow the story of budding photographer Max Caulfield who reunites with her best friend, Chloe Price, and discovers the ability to rewind time. The pair investigate the disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, and say “hella” a lot.

The episodic game won numerous awards, including performance of the year at the 2015 Golden Joystick Awards; The Game Awards games for impact award; and game of the year and most significant impact at the 2016 Games For Change Awards.

Dontnod is working on a sequel, “Life is Strange 2.” That’s scheduled to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in September.