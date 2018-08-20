‘Life is Strange 2’ Introduces Diaz Brothers as New Protagonists

The official “Life is Strange 2” reveal trailer debuted on Monday, giving fans their first true meeting with Sean and Daniel Diaz, the brothers the new adventure will follow.

Following a “tragic event” that involves the police and what appear to be the remnants of a telekinetic accident, the brothers must flee their Seattle home in an effort to avoid being thrown in jail, or worse, separated. The pair plan on crossing all the way down into their family’s native town of Puerto Lobos, Mexico. It’s a long and treacherous journey, especially for a pair of young boys, but as they size up the situation it seems like the last hope for a better life after what’s transpired.

Players will take on the role of Sean, who’s tasked with making life-changing decisions while navigating the countryside with his brother Daniel, which will run the gamut from simple everyday choices to important, character-building happenings that will induce the same “moral dilemmas,” as Square Enix calls them, from the previous “Life is Strange” games. Daniel will in turn be shaped by the decisions you make throughout the game, so you’ll need to choose wisely when it comes to how you want to respond to certain situations.

“Life is Strange 2” moves away from lead characters Chloe Price, Max Caulfield, and Rachel Amber from “Life is Strange” and “Life is Strange: Beyond the Storm” in favor of two new protagonists. There’s a new power being introduced in the game as well, in addition to new settings, new characters, and additional new features that haven’t yet been seen before.

Previously, fans looking forward to “Life is Strange 2” were treated to a short prologue chapter in the form of “The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit,” which introduced a young protagonist named Chris. It’s available now, though Episode 1 of “Life is Strange 2” will debut Sept. 27, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.