First LEGO Overwatch Model is Omnic Bastion, Available Online

The first LEGO “Overwatch” building set has been announced as LEGO Omnic Bastion, and it’s available to order now via the Blizzard Gear Store.

The first colorful “Overwatch” LEGO model is also going to be available for purchase on-site at BlizzCon 2018 and will run $25 on both the online retailer and at the convention. The Blizzard-exclusive model features the mechanical hero Bastion outfitted in the Omnic Crisis skin, complete with a swiveling upper body, moveable arms, a display plate created from LEGO bricks, and even everyone’s favorite “Overwatch” bird, Ganymede.

The statue is comprised of 182 pieces, and is suggested for kids ages 10+ and up. It will also work with all other original LEGO sets and bricks for some additional creative building, just in case Bastion needs a payload to protect.

The 4″ tall figure is meant for display rather than play, and makes an attractive collector’s statue for any “Overwatch” fan. This is the first “Overwatch” LEGO tease since Blizzard revealed their existence in August. There were six characters initially teased for faithful fans of the series. As such, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Tracer, who initially made her appearance as an animated Minifigure during the initial announcement, isn’t the first statue on sale.

There’s no word currently on whether the LEGO building sets will be eventually making their way to other retail outlets, nor which character the next kit will feature.