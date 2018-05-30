‘Lego DC Super-Villains’ Drops in October

Lego DC Super-Villains,” which drops players into the mini-figs of the Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, Deathstroke, Killer Frost, Sinestro, and others, hits Oct. 16, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday.

In the game, which is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One X, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection to a newcomer group of heroes from a parallel universe, proclaiming themselves as the Justice Syndicate. The Legion Of Doom soon discovers Earth’s newest heroes may not be the heroes they claim to be. With each player’s completely customizable Super-Villain character in command, this team of misfit lawbreakers must join forces to discover and foil the evil plans the incognito strangers have in store.

At the beginning of the campaign, players can create their own unique villain while also teaming up with a variety of DC Super-Villains throughout the story mode. As players progress, they will unlock new abilities, powers and can continue to customize their character to take on the evil threat. The game also supports two-player, local co-op experiences where players can team up in boss fights.

A deluxe edition of the game features the main game content, season pass content and early access to the DC Super-Villains: TV Series DLC Character Pack. An exclusive LEGO mini-figure, Lex Luthor Superman, also comes with the physical version of the Deluxe Edition, while digital consumers will receive the Justice League Dark DLC Character Pack with their Deluxe Edition.

