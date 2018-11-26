×
Producer Aonuma Comments Spark Rumors of ‘Skyward Sword’ Switch Release

CREDIT: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda” series producer Eiji Aonuma recently made some comments during a concert in Osaka, Japan that has fans believing a possible “Skyward Sword” Switch release is on the way.

Several concertgoers live-tweeted those comments during the show, according to Siliconera, detailing an exchange between Aonuma and concert MC Yuu Shimamura — the actress who voiced Zelda in “Skyward Sword” and “Breath of the Wild.”

At one point during the performance, Shimamura reportedly said, “It definitely makes you want to play ‘Skyward Sword’ again! If only they released on Switch…” Aonuma later appeared on-stage for a talk, which Shimamura opened by saying, “I’d like to ask about secrets behind ‘Breath of the Wild.'”

“Are you sure you don’t want to ask about a Switch version of ‘Skyward Sword?’” Aonuma reportedly replied.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” first launched on the Wii U in 2011. Chronologically, it’s the first game in the series, detailing how Link found his iconic Master Sword. It also made heavy use of the Wii U’s motion controls for its gameplay, with players using the Wii Remotes to emulate sword thrusts and shield blocks, control the camera, and more.

While Aonuma’s comments might be nothing more than just a light joke, there’s certainly precedent for a “Zelda” port. Nintendo released a remaster of “Ocarina of Time” for the 3DS in 2011. It also remastered “Wind Waker” and “Twilight Princess” for the Wii U in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

Variety contacted Nintendo to ask if there’s any truth to the “Skyward Sword” rumors, but it did not immediately respond.

