LeBron James Gets ‘NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition’ Cover

The cover athlete for “NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition” is LeBron James, three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP, publisher 2K announced Tuesday morning.

The cover also includes a composition of words and phrases chosen by James for there special meaning to him, including: “Strive for Greatness,” “Driven,” and “Equality.”

“It’s humbling to be on the 20th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid,” James said in a prepared statement. “We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me – from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

Fans who purchase the “NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition” will receive the game four days early, beginning on Sept. 7.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary for the development team at Visual Concepts and the 20th for the NBA 2K series, so it was important to commemorate this milestone by partnering with the most iconic athlete of this generation in LeBron James,” Alfie Brody, vice president of marketing for NBA 2K, said in a prepared statement. “LeBron’s carefully crafted wording on the NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition cover encapsulate the passion and drive that have elevated him to all-time greatness

making him the perfect cover star.”

The NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition includes the following digital items:

100,000 Virtual Currency;

50,000 MyTEAM points;

20 MyTEAM League Packs;

Sapphire LeBron James MyTEAM Card;

10 MyTEAM “20th Anniversary” Packs;

5 LeBron-themed murals for MyCOURT;

LeBron MyCOURT design;

LeBron Nike apparel capsule: Includes LeBron-themed shirts, hats, socks, jersey, and

hoodies;

LeBron Nike shoe collection: Includes 25 different pairs of LeBron’s signature shoes,

including the Lebron 15’s and 16’s!

Physical Items include:

LeBron NBA 2K19 poster;

NBA 2K sticker sheet;

Custom Wristband featuring LeBron’s chosen words.

The NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition marks the second cover appearance for the 14-time NBA All-Star. James, currently playing in his 15th NBA season. Developed by Visual Concepts, the “NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition” will be available

Sept. 7 in both digital and physical formats for $99.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and digitally on Windows PC. The NBA 2K19 Standard Edition will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 system, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms on Sept. 11.