Leaked ‘Harry Potter’ RPG Is Reportedly Real, Called ‘Magic Awakened’

Footage of an unannounced “Harry Potter” role-playing game supposedly leaked online on Tuesday. Now, a BBC journalist says the game is real and it has a name — “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.”

“Am told this is from a yet to be announced RPG currently titled ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened,’ although other titles including ‘Magic Forever’ are also in the mix,” BBC entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba tweeted to Variety on Tuesday. “Other ‘Potter’ games are also thought to be on the way @TomPhillipsEG @ComicBook #HarryPotterMagicAwakened #HarryPotter.”

Am told this is from a yet to be announced RPG currently titled Harry Potter Magic Awakened, although other titles including Magic Forever are also in the mix. Other Potter games are also thought to be on the way @TomPhillipsEG @ComicBook #HarryPotterMagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/bgXliE0Hme — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) October 2, 2018

The footage first appeared in a Reddit thread, but is now blocked by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on copyright grounds. It showed some RPG elements, some fantastic beasts, familiar environments like the Great Hall of Hogwarts, and spells from the “Harry Potter” universe like “Lumos” and “Reparo.” Reddit user VapeThisBro claimed they secretly filmed the footage while taking a survey about the unannounced game at a mall.

The Reddit thread also includes an apparent blurb for the game that reads:

Set in the 19th Century (1800’s) Wizarding World, this 3rd person open-world action RPG game centers around your character with unique abilities who has eared (sic) a late acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You are a newly arrived 5th year student to Hogwarts that demonstrates a latent gift for magic with a unique ability to track and identify remnants of a pottant (sic) ancient power.

Related New Harry Potter Video Game Footage May Have Leaked 10 Facts About 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' Film as the Book Turns 20

Upon arrival, strange events begin to materialize In the Forbidden Forrest and trouble begins o (sic) brew within the castle walls. Together with Professor Elezar Fig, you embark on a journey through both familiar and never before seen locations to bring to light the truth behind these mysterious occurrences.

On your quest you will craft potions, master new spells, and discover fantastical beasts. You will battle Dark Wizards, Goblins, and other supernatural enemies and uncover the truth about your destiny – the Fate of the Wizarding World lies in your hands.

FEATURES

– Journey to Hogwarts to become one of 8 different Wizard types

-Experience Hogwarts, make new friends, uncover new secrets, and change the fate of the Wizarding world.

-Experience a new magic system that creates countless possibilities to master magic.

-Freely explore the Wizarding World for the first time, Choose your house and friends at Hogwarts, and decide to pursue a path of good or evil.

-Create your own witch or wizard, and experience a (sic) all new story separate from the books or films.