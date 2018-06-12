You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Leak Suggests ‘Fortnite’ Will Be Out Today On Switch

Fortnite
CREDIT: Epic Games

Fortnite” is all but confirmed to release for the Switch today, according to a tweet from Simon Aarons, a data miner who found the release date on the Nintendo eShop.

While rumors have been around for a while that the popular battle royale game is coming to the Switch, this is the first mention of a release date.

The image captured by Aarons shows screenshots, a game description and a release date of June 12, 2018. The game description states, “Jump in to be the last one standing in the free 100-player Battle Royale. Build huge forts. Outwit your opponents. Earn your victory. Squad up together online with friends in the same room or around the world!” It would seem that only the battle royale mode will be included.

Nintendo Direct, the company’s E3 showcase, is at 9 a.m. PT, and it seems very likely we will get confirmation of the news at the showcase. You can watch Nintendo Direct right here.

This story is developing.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

 

 

