Leak Hints That ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is Coming to PC

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Red Dead Redemption 2” may be coming to PC in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to a LinkedIn slip-up.

TGFG, an alert group of Easter egg hunting enthusiasts, found proof on  the LinkedIn page of a Rockstar Leeds developer.

For the privacy of the developer, they have removed references to the name and direct links to their page.

While this discovery is not absolute confirmation, it is telling that the developer reportedly removed the “PC” from their LinkedIn description.

“Red Dead Redemption,” the western open-world title was originally released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010. Despite the popularity of the title and its subsequent DLC such as Undead Nightmare, the game was never ported to PC.

Rockstar has released other open world, third-person titles on PC in the past, including “Grand Theft Auto V” and “LA Noire.” Why a PC version of “Red Dead Redemption” was not released is not entirely clear, though the title’s multiplayer was not quite as popular as  other Rockstar titles like “Grand Theft Auto V.”

“Red Dead Redemption 2” will be set before the events of the first, during the time when John Marston was still in the Van der Linde gang. The prequel will also follow a new character, Arthur Morgan.

Rockstar did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and possibly PC on Oct. 28, 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' on Nintendo Switch

    'Dragon Ball FighterZ' on Nintendo Switch Sells Itself at E3

    “Red Dead Redemption 2” may be coming to PC in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to a LinkedIn slip-up. TGFG, an alert group of Easter egg hunting enthusiasts, found proof on  the LinkedIn page of a Rockstar Leeds developer. For the privacy of the developer, they have removed references to the name […]

  • Leak Hints That 'Red Dead Redemption

    Leak Hints That 'Red Dead Redemption 2' is Coming to PC

    “Red Dead Redemption 2” may be coming to PC in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to a LinkedIn slip-up. TGFG, an alert group of Easter egg hunting enthusiasts, found proof on  the LinkedIn page of a Rockstar Leeds developer. For the privacy of the developer, they have removed references to the name […]

  • ‘We Happy Few:’ From Survival Sim

    The Evolution of ‘We Happy Few’ From Survival Sim to Story-Driven Adventure

    “Red Dead Redemption 2” may be coming to PC in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to a LinkedIn slip-up. TGFG, an alert group of Easter egg hunting enthusiasts, found proof on  the LinkedIn page of a Rockstar Leeds developer. For the privacy of the developer, they have removed references to the name […]

  • 'Fortnite' Endgame to Change

    Epic Wants to Change 'Fortnite's' Endgame

    “Red Dead Redemption 2” may be coming to PC in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to a LinkedIn slip-up. TGFG, an alert group of Easter egg hunting enthusiasts, found proof on  the LinkedIn page of a Rockstar Leeds developer. For the privacy of the developer, they have removed references to the name […]

  • Check Out The Demo For Valve's

    Check Out the 'Portal'-Themed Demo for Valve's Knuckles EV2 VR Controller

    “Red Dead Redemption 2” may be coming to PC in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to a LinkedIn slip-up. TGFG, an alert group of Easter egg hunting enthusiasts, found proof on  the LinkedIn page of a Rockstar Leeds developer. For the privacy of the developer, they have removed references to the name […]

  • The Sharks of 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey'

    The Sharks of 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' in Glorious, Flesh-Rending Action

    “Red Dead Redemption 2” may be coming to PC in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to a LinkedIn slip-up. TGFG, an alert group of Easter egg hunting enthusiasts, found proof on  the LinkedIn page of a Rockstar Leeds developer. For the privacy of the developer, they have removed references to the name […]

  • New 'Minecraft' Switch Trailer Flaunts Cross-Play

    New 'Minecraft' Switch/Xbox One Trailer Flaunts Cross-Play Fun

    “Red Dead Redemption 2” may be coming to PC in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to a LinkedIn slip-up. TGFG, an alert group of Easter egg hunting enthusiasts, found proof on  the LinkedIn page of a Rockstar Leeds developer. For the privacy of the developer, they have removed references to the name […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad