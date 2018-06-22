Leak Hints That ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is Coming to PC

“Red Dead Redemption 2” may be coming to PC in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to a LinkedIn slip-up.

TGFG, an alert group of Easter egg hunting enthusiasts, found proof on the LinkedIn page of a Rockstar Leeds developer.

For the privacy of the developer, they have removed references to the name and direct links to their page.

While this discovery is not absolute confirmation, it is telling that the developer reportedly removed the “PC” from their LinkedIn description.

“Red Dead Redemption,” the western open-world title was originally released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010. Despite the popularity of the title and its subsequent DLC such as Undead Nightmare, the game was never ported to PC.

Rockstar has released other open world, third-person titles on PC in the past, including “Grand Theft Auto V” and “LA Noire.” Why a PC version of “Red Dead Redemption” was not released is not entirely clear, though the title’s multiplayer was not quite as popular as other Rockstar titles like “Grand Theft Auto V.”

“Red Dead Redemption 2” will be set before the events of the first, during the time when John Marston was still in the Van der Linde gang. The prequel will also follow a new character, Arthur Morgan.

Rockstar did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and possibly PC on Oct. 28, 2018.