‘League of Legends’ Gets New PvE Mode Odyssey

League of Legends” has a new PvE mode called Odyssey, in which players join “the greatest crew in the galaxy,” Riot Games announced Monday.

An animated trailer uploaded to the official “League of Legends” YouTube channel is hosted by Jinx, a plucky new character who invites players to board the Morning Star. Malphite, a tank character with anger issues and Yasuo, the sword-bearing Captain who apparently enjoys romance novels, because, why not? Jinx, the pilot, makes sure to point out that she enjoys “‘sploding stuff” before explaining the big issue of Odyssey: Extraction— a “beautiful and psychotic” assassin that is bent on taking out the crew of the Morning Star.

Odyssey: Extraction is live with patch 8.18 for “League of Legends,” and the game mode is available for only a limited time, from Sept. 11 until Oct. 8.

The new publicity for “League of Legends” is welcome for Riot Games, which has been in the spotlight more for troubling company conduct as of late after an exposing story on the company’s sexist treatment of female employees released last month.

Riot, in the process of recovering from this story, promised to change its culture to reflect values of “inclusivity, diversity, respect, and equality” by hiring a consulting team to advise on its Diversity & Inclusion Initiative. Riot also held some game industry professional development sessions exclusively for women and non-binary individuals at PAX West. Two Riot employees spoke out about these events via social media and were then dismissed from the company under uncertain circumstances on Friday, to little explanation from the company.

The employees were both in support of the event, but Riot stated in a comment to Variety that “These [employees’] departures are independent from our efforts to evolve our culture.”

  Bandai America Brings Back Classic 'Tamagotchi'

    Bandai America Brings Back Classic 'Tamagotchi' Designs

  'League of Legends' Gets New PvE

    'League of Legends' Gets New PvE Mode Odyssey

  'Yakuza' Studio Reveals New IP 'Project

    'Yakuza' Studio Reveals New IP 'Project Judge'

  Square Enix Shows Off Gorgeous RPG

    Square Enix Shows Off Gorgeous RPG from Hideo Baba-led Studio

  Switch Bundle and New Moves Revealed

    Adorable Switch Bundle and New Moves Revealed for 'Pokemon: Let's Go'

  'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' review

    Video Game Review: 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'

  Two Riot Employees Leave After Defending

    Two Riot Employees Leave After Defending Women-Only PAX West Event

